Do users write more insecure code with AI assistants?

AI code assistants have emerged as powerful tools that can aid in the software development life-cycle and can improve developer productivity. Unfortunately, such assistants have also been found to produce insecure code in lab environments, raising significant concerns about their usage in practice. In this paper, we conduct a user study to examine how users interact with AI code assistants to solve a variety of security related tasks. Overall, we find that participants who had access to an AI assistant wrote significantly less secure code than those without access to an assistant. Participants with access to an AI assistant were also more likely to believe they wrote secure code, suggesting that such tools may lead users to be overconfident about security flaws in their code. To better inform the design of future AI-based code assistants, we release our user-study apparatus and anonymized data to researchers seeking to build on our work at this link.↫ Neil Perry, Megha Srivastava, Deepak Kumar, and Dan Boneh
I’m surprised somewhat randomly copying other people’s code into your program – violating their licenses, to boot – leads to crappier code. Who knew!
But doesn’t this also show an opportunity? If Gpt start giving more secure code then average code quality will improve.
Its bound to be better than copy and pasting from stackoverflow!
People are lashing out at AI over their moral objections to it, there may even be a desire for the AI not to get better because of these objections. But I don’t think they will stop AI getting better with time and these technical criticisms will no longer apply in the future.
To be clear, when I say “AI”, I intend it as a superset of language models. I am very impressed with how far language models have come, but combining these with other techniques could address the known computational shortcomings of language models. Generative Adversarial Networks routinely beat humans in specialized domains using reinforcement learning. If we manage to combine the two, it seems like code generator that is superior to the best humans could be within reach.
Where do you think it got its code from…
The LLM’s get their code from examples, So if the code you’re below the average coder, then yes AI helps make it better, but if you’re already better than most use AI but double check what it spits out. Think of it as another coworker rather than some God like AI.
You’re right: garbage in, garbage out.
Would you agree that stack overflow answers are useful for both AI as well as humans? How would you pollute the data for one but not the other?
That’s not automatically true though.
1) fair use is a thing, especially as contributions from any given work become infinitesimally small.
2) Copying the expression of something infringes copyright, but rewriting it (as these AI assistants do), is not traditionally considered infringing.
3) In principal, one could use a compatible license as the the training data, which is explicitly allowed.
It’s easy to see you’ve been bent on this message lately, but AI is technically doing the exact same thing every fleshy software developer has been doing all along. The difference is that it’s automated. Before punishing this human! behavior, we should seriously discuss what it means for all developers, not just the AI. Given too much power to inflict damages for copying bits of knowledge here and there, we could easily end up with abusive copyright trolls in the same vein as patent trolls.
No that is not the case. Fair use is 13 seconds. Be it an idea, a video or a piece of music. The US is however excluded from the ber conventions and can steal whatever they like. on the basis “what are you going to do about it” edison vs marconi is such an exemple.
What isn’t the case, exactly?
Anyway, unfortunately today some massive copyright holders have turned to harassing those making fair use reproductions. If you were to publish even just 10s excerpt of commercial music monitored by one of these copyright abusers, you’d very likely get a takedown notice and accumulate copyright strikes on your channel despite the law. Youtube/google has become complicit in automatically favoring the take down notice and denying fair use rights by default. In this way many youtuber creators have become victims, disallowed from practicing their fair use rights 🙁
Yes and yes in both questions. However give a “task” to an AI to create a 8bit operating system it will just steal GeOS, AI is not there yet, but it is great.