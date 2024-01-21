Platform tilt: documenting the uneven playing field for an independent browser like Firefox

This tilt manifests in a variety of ways. For example: making it harder for a user to download and use a different browser, ignoring or resetting a user’s default browser preference, restricting capabilities to the first-party browser, or requiring the use of the first-party browser engine for third-party browsers.
For years, Mozilla has engaged in dialog with platform vendors in an effort to address these issues. With renewed public attention and an evolving regulatory environment, we think it’s time to publish these concerns using the same transparent process and tools we use to develop positions on emerging technical standards. So today we’re publishing a new issue tracker where we intend to document the ways in which platforms put Firefox at a disadvantage and engage with the vendors of those platforms to resolve them.↫ The official Mozilla blog
Excellent initative.
My first reaction is laughter, my second reaction is just sorrow. Morally, striving for an even playing field is a great initiative, but it’s hopelessly naive. Maybe mozilla can get some wins in antitrust-land, but I don’t see any other way to get a leg up.
If they get their case clear, the could get some EU regulatory muscle behind.
Look, Mozilla did that with themselves. Onmce they were on the path to become the #1 browser, but insisting on XUL, and being very slow to change to using native toolkits for the browser and making some bad decisions, opened the path to Chrome.
For those who did not mess with it, XUL was such a mess that even putting favicons in the bookmarks was a nightmware. And it was SLOW, really slow.
protomank,
I think XUL served a purpose back in the day, because their previous software was in much worse shape.
Specifically, Netscape Navigator would occasionally crash, many times freeze parsing long pages, and overall seems to be running single threaded with lackluster UI. And they were very slow in adopting new Web standards.
They might have found supporting multiple platforms (Unix: IRIX, SunOS, Linux, Windows, Mac, and others) was probably their main issue, and hence they decided to build “yet another multi-platform framework”.
But, yes, they might have overdone it.
