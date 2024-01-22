Meta now lets EU users unlink their Facebook, Messenger and Instagram accounts

In a major move addressing European regulations, Meta will soon give users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland significantly more control over how their data is used across Facebook and Instagram. The changes, set to begin rolling out in the coming weeks, aim to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). ↫ Omer Dursun at NeoWin

You’ll be able to unlink Facebook’s various services – such as Instagram and Facebook’s main social network thing – and you’ll be able to use Facebook Messenger as a standalone service without needing to have a Facebook account. Sadly, there’s no word on WhatsApp.

This only applies to people in the EU/EEA. Americans need not apply.