Winlator: run Windows application on Android using Wine and Box86/Box64

Winlator is an Android application that lets you to run Windows (x86_64) applications with Wine and Box86/Box64.↫ BrunoSX
That’s all you need to know. There are videos up of things like Mass Effect 2 and Fallout 3 running through this, which is incredibly neat. I’m not entirely sure what the use case is, but who cares – this is an excellent idea.
This is why I was excited about the X86 smartphones. I still have one here, a Zenfone 2. The battery is garbage at this point, I can’t decide whether to try and change it or just dump the phone. I mean the phone is kinda rare, so maybe I would be better off keeping it.
What’s really disappointing though is how Intel pulled out of X86 for Android and support for this thing was basically abandoned. I was expecting it to get very good support like a PC does, since X86 is a standard.