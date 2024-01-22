 Home > Android > Winlator: run Windows application on Android using Wine and Box86/Box64

Winlator: run Windows application on Android using Wine and Box86/Box64

Android 1 Comment

Winlator is an Android application that lets you to run Windows (x86_64) applications with Wine and Box86/Box64.

↫ BrunoSX

That’s all you need to know. There are videos up of things like Mass Effect 2 and Fallout 3 running through this, which is incredibly neat. I’m not entirely sure what the use case is, but who cares – this is an excellent idea.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]

One Response

  1. 2024-01-22 9:33 pm
    kbd

    This is why I was excited about the X86 smartphones. I still have one here, a Zenfone 2. The battery is garbage at this point, I can’t decide whether to try and change it or just dump the phone. I mean the phone is kinda rare, so maybe I would be better off keeping it.

    What’s really disappointing though is how Intel pulled out of X86 for Android and support for this thing was basically abandoned. I was expecting it to get very good support like a PC does, since X86 is a standard.

Leave a Reply