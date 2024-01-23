 Home > Privacy, Security > Mother of all breaches reveals 26 billion records: what we know so far

Mother of all breaches reveals 26 billion records: what we know so far

Privacy, Security 3 Comments

The supermassive leak contains data from numerous previous breaches, comprising an astounding 12 terabytes of information, spanning over a mind-boggling 26 billion records. The leak, which contains LinkedIn, Twitter, Weibo, Tencent, and other platforms’ user data, is almost certainly the largest ever discovered.

↫ Vilius Petkauskas at cybernews

Holy cow.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]

3 Comments

  1. 2024-01-23 7:22 pm
    sukru Silver Supporter

    The bad thing about these leaks is they are massive.
    The good thing about these leaks is also that they are massive.

    With a 12TB archive over (possibly) Onion/TOR links, which will give you at best 50-100kb/s you’d need years to download the data. Even if you get 10mbits over TOR (very unlikely), it is 3.6 months of non-stop download (assuming nobody takes down the archives).

    • 2024-01-23 7:55 pm
      Alfman

      sukru,

      With a 12TB archive over (possibly) Onion/TOR links, which will give you at best 50-100kb/s you’d need years to download the data. Even if you get 10mbits over TOR (very unlikely), it is 3.6 months of non-stop download (assuming nobody takes down the archives).

      I don’t think the article revealed the source, how do you know this was published through tor?

  2. 2024-01-23 7:52 pm
    Alfman

    Unfortunately there’s not much for end users to do when the fault lies with the entities who collect and store their data. I was a victim of the home depot breach. The only thing you as a user can do is use unique credentials so that leaked doesn’t have value elsewhere, a practice I’ve used for a long time.

    I checked the form and apparently this breach contains the account data from the osnews breach a few years ago. This is not newsworthy, but it’s interesting to see how these databases are getting repackaged on the dark web.
    https://cybernews.com/personal-data-leak-check/

    Tooling-wise, I’ve found this next site to be most useful. It supports catch-alls, gives you more information about the breach and lets you set up breach notifications. I got a notification for the linkedin breach before learning about it in the news, for example.
    https://haveibeenpwned.com/

Leave a Reply