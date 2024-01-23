Mother of all breaches reveals 26 billion records: what we know so far

The supermassive leak contains data from numerous previous breaches, comprising an astounding 12 terabytes of information, spanning over a mind-boggling 26 billion records. The leak, which contains LinkedIn, Twitter, Weibo, Tencent, and other platforms’ user data, is almost certainly the largest ever discovered.↫ Vilius Petkauskas at cybernews
Holy cow.
The bad thing about these leaks is they are massive.
The good thing about these leaks is also that they are massive.
With a 12TB archive over (possibly) Onion/TOR links, which will give you at best 50-100kb/s you’d need years to download the data. Even if you get 10mbits over TOR (very unlikely), it is 3.6 months of non-stop download (assuming nobody takes down the archives).
sukru,
I don’t think the article revealed the source, how do you know this was published through tor?
Unfortunately there’s not much for end users to do when the fault lies with the entities who collect and store their data. I was a victim of the home depot breach. The only thing you as a user can do is use unique credentials so that leaked doesn’t have value elsewhere, a practice I’ve used for a long time.
I checked the form and apparently this breach contains the account data from the osnews breach a few years ago. This is not newsworthy, but it’s interesting to see how these databases are getting repackaged on the dark web.
https://cybernews.com/personal-data-leak-check/
Tooling-wise, I’ve found this next site to be most useful. It supports catch-alls, gives you more information about the breach and lets you set up breach notifications. I got a notification for the linkedin breach before learning about it in the news, for example.
https://haveibeenpwned.com/