Stop using Opera Browser and Opera GX

Hindenburg alleged that when the Opera browser continued losing users (due to competition from Google and Apple), the company shifted gears to building mobile apps that provided predatory short-term loans. The interest rates on those loans ranged from 365-876% per year, and loan terms from 7-29 days. Opera also falsely advertised longer loan terms and lower interest rates in the app descriptions, because the Google Play Store had rules against predatory loan services.
The loan apps specifically targeted customers in Kenya, India, and Nigeria. Hindenburg also confirmed through user reports and a former employee that two of the apps, OKash and OPesa, asked for permission to the phone contacts during the setup process. The service would then start sending threatening messages to the user’s contacts when a borrower was late on their payments. The issue was also covered by local media prior to Hindenburg’s report.
The money from these loan apps amounted to 42.5% of Opera’s revenue by mid-2019. Yes, almost half of Opera’s revenue came from extracting money from people in developing countries with false advertising and direct harassment.↫ Corbin Davenport
As if this wasn’t horrible enough, Opera also pushed the usual crypto and NFT scams, and is now chasing that “AI” high by adding spicy autocomplete to its Chromium skin. Much like Brave – good people don’t let friends use Brave – Opera is just a veneer around shady business practices, and you just shouldn’t use this garbage.
Just use Firefox.
Opera used to be good, but their failure in the market let a slow downward spiral.
With no longer having their own rendering engine (which served a niche for low power devices, and high speed performance), and not having any other distinctive features (though GX was a nice attempt), they have to resort to these tactics as they decay.
Agreed, need to stay away from (what is now essentially) malware.
They relied on Opera Mobile and had a SUBSTANTIAL market share on phones for a while, even being the biggest browser in eastern europe. It was all presto based, and once the company switched to blink. they were just “another” blink browser, so there was no longer the mobile advantage.
Opera mini was also fairly powerful and impressive considering it is a java ME based browser.
Opera mini was great, especially on limited data plans.
Right up until they started shoving in their own ads and obnoxiously injecting sponsored links on their speed dial.
True,
I remember my Symbian, and Nokia Maemo devices. The Opera browser was actually usable. Whereas before that the best we could do was “WAP”.
They even had success on the gaming consoles for a while. Now Microsoft has their Edge (again Blink), and Sony is trying to completely bury the browser, since it was used to hack their consoles. (They did the same to Linux).
But I can see why device manufacturers stopped paying Opera. Even though it was good, there was still free “serviceable” options later on.
^This. At some moment in time, there was no other usable browser for Symbian, but Opera Mini, or even better Opera Mobile
I will stop using it as soon as someone points me to extension that makes gxgames work on Firefox. Tried a variety of user agent switchers, none of these work.
I loved opera 12.18 with a fiery passion, presto engine is still rather impressive today, considering that it has not had a real update for a very long time, it is still rather capable.
It had features that even modern browser lack today, like native scrollbars.
Today there is only Blink browsers left in the main stream. Gecko, Goana and WebKit is better for me, but never reach the speed and customizability of Opera 12.
NaGERST,
This is interesting, since Blink is essentially a WebKit port, which originated on KDE as KHTML.
And it is the first time I hear about Goana. And from what I read, it seems to be a stale port of Gecko (they mentioned single threaded processing, for example).
That leaves us essentially two active main engine branches:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Browser_engine#Notable_engines
(Or three if we take WebKit sufficiently different than Blink).
@Sukru
in my opinion you can add at least 2 more:
1) Servo https://servo.org/
2) NetSurf https://www.netsurf-browser.org/
I do understand that those do not support yet all CSS and/or JS, however in my opinion this is just a matter of resources and convenience. I dare to predict that both would pick up speed and features promptly, when Blink or Gecko stalled.
I actually love the limited NetSurf capability because it allows me to quickly check the quality of a site. If shown and usable in NetSurf, its a good side. If not its likely garbage and full of ads and scams. OSNews passed that test btw. and our own website too.
Andreas Reichel,
Using netsurf to check the quality of a modern website is like using reactos to check the quality of a windows application. 🙂
I don’t deny that some websites are filled with garbage and bloat. Javascript and CSS can be a part of that, but on the other hand some of my favorite web applications running client side make extensive use of them and are genuinely better for it.
@Alfman
> Using netsurf to check the quality of a modern website is like using
reactos to check the quality of a windows application.
The joke is on you because I actually do consider this a valid approach.
Wine and ReactOS did their very best to follow a clean API re-implementation.
When an application runs on those environment, you know that no dirty tricks were involved. Its almost a guarantee.
Otherwise it could be a failure of Wine/ReactOS or just another one of those shady deviations from the standard.
Look a the OpenOffice specs and you will know exactly what I am talking about.
Also please note: I wrote “Web site”, since Web Applications are a different beast really. Discussing if “Web Applications” should be in Java Script is an entirely different and even more fierce discussion.
Although I agree, that deployment of Web Applications via WebAssembly is a very useful and valid case.
Andreas Reichel,
Haha. That’s your prerogative, although I still push back on the notion that something isn’t a “quality” website/app if it doesn’t run on NetSurf/reactos. If a developer targets mainstream platforms and an alternative platform lacks the necessary features, then I understand why you would be unhappy as an alternative user. Still, it’s up to a developer to define their target audience and use the features that they find useful. We shouldn’t be forced to avoid standards & features that don’t work on platforms that don’t even have 1% market share.
Well, not necessarily. If there’s enough demand for a title, you are more likely to see wine adding compatibility for the title than the other way around. Wine and proton use tons of dirty hacks for the sake of improving compatibility with mainstream titles.
They’re all technically “websites”. This distinction may not meaningful to users or developers who are deciding what features to implement / use.
Webassembly is a different topic to me.
If you want to use “Opera” you should be using Vivaldi.
The company name was tarnished and the products became little more than scam engines after the Chinese “investment” in 2016. You could see the rot as soon as they launched their own VPN that secretly routed traffic to Chinese servers.
What’s a real shame is the loss of such innovative work coming out of the company for 20+ years in the name of (dodgy) profit
Adurbe,
Unfortunately, I think all of the browser makers have discovered the same thing: they cannot make a living “the normal way”. It is basically impossible to compete with the dominant platforms legitimately given that they can bundle and afford to be a loss leader indefinitely, These alternatives have no path to profitability using conventional means that we won’t criticize them for. So they’ve turned to fads like NTFs. crypto, etc to make some money,
So, although I agree with you, it’s far easier to criticize from the couch than to come up with a solution for them. And I bet you they’re pretty desperate for one. Maybe it’s time for them to give up and close up shop because competing with a browser is non-viable if you need to make a living from it. Even giving up can be hard when it’s something you are passionate about and have invested your life into. Nobody wants to go through that. Still, I am afraid that more of us may be headed for this future. Many of us are in denial about it but the tides are changing and AI is coming for more of our jobs.
Vivaldi is the spiritual sucessor to Opera since the founder founded them both.
Fact: Normal Effective Interest Rates for Consumer Loans in Indonesia and Nigeria easily exceed 30% at normal endorsed commercial banks, with often close to 50%.
“Flat interest loans”, weekly instalments. Loan amounts of less than 1’000 USD based on domicilated salary.
Keep in mind that inflation rates are above 20% and 1 year probability of default is another 11-15%.
I’ve been using Opera since early 2000’s and continued after they abandoned Presto engine. I think it is a bit unfair to say Opera today does not offer anything that others don’t. I’m continuously testing Vivaldi and Firefox in parallel and keep coming back to Opera. Last time I decided to try and switch to Firefox at the beginning of January pushed by the article on OSnews and I failed again. I’d really like for Firefox to stay around and if half of what’s stated in linked article is true I’ll keep trying.
Scrolling tabs are a big turn-off for me (and for many others from what I’ve seen) and lack of configurable pop-up panels like in Opera are biggest showstoppers at the moment. I took a look at some of the extensions that may introduce similar functionality in Firefox bit it is not quite there yet.
I’ll keep trying….