Two months in Servo: better inline layout, stable Rust, and more

Another month, another pile of improvement to Servo, the rendering engine written in Rust, originally a Mozilla project. This month the proof-of-concept browser UI got forward and backward buttons, making this bare-bones UI just a tiny bit more usable. Of course, the vast majority of changes and improvements are all focused on the actual rendering engine, which makes sense because Servo definitely isn’t ready for any prime time use – nor is anyone claiming it is.

I’m incredibly curious to see where Servo goes in the future.