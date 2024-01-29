 Home > Graphics > In loving memory of square checkbox

In loving memory of square checkbox

Graphics

But despite all this chaos and temptation, operating system vendors knew better. To this day, they follow THE convention: checkboxes are square, radio buttons are round.

Maybe it was part of their internal training. Maybe they had experienced art directors. Maybe it was just luck. I don’t know — it doesn’t really matter — but — somehow — they managed to stick to the convention.

Until this day.

Apple is the first major operating system vendor who had abandoned a four-decades-long tradition. Their new visionOS — for the first time in the history of Apple — will have round checkboxes.

↫ Nikita Prokopov

Unsightly. A lack of taste always betrays itself.

