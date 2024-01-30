Raspberry Pi is planning a London IPO, but its CEO expects “no change” in focus

The business arm of Raspberry Pi is preparing to make an initial public offering (IPO) in London. CEO Eben Upton tells Ars that should the IPO happen, it will let Raspberry Pi’s not-for-profit side expand by “at least a factor of 2X.” And while it’s “an understandable thing” that Raspberry Pi enthusiasts could be concerned, “while I’m involved in running the thing, I don’t expect people to see any change in how we do things.”↫ Kevin Purdy at Ars Technica
Expect changes in how they do things.
The Pi has already stopped being a Pi.
It went from cheap £30 board to £75
My guess is they’ll now start building bigger and bigger models (inflating the prices) and probably enter the low end laptop market.
They never seem able to keep with any kind of demand. That’s ultimately going to be their downfall
> “while I’m involved in running the thing, I don’t expect people to see any change in how we do things.”
Well, that’s a nice loophole he left there.
Problem is, by now the pi’s value lies in its ecosystem.
If anyone is willing to spend hundreds of millions on this, they will want to see profits extracted at some point. There’s a gazillion copycats out there that manage the hardware side of things just as well, so the squeezing of the ecosystem will be inevitable.