The Microsoft Graveyard

Microsoft Graveyard is the virtual graveyard for all products killed by Microsoft; a free and open source collection of dead Microsoft products built by a passionate and nostalgic community. Our objective as a community is to provide factual, historic information for the products listed here. If something is missing, inaccurate, or you have a suggestion, visit and contribute to the project on GitHub.↫ Victor Frye
Heavily inspired by Killed by Google, but definitely incomplete for now, especially the further back in time you go.
The summary implied this was some kind of repository of Microsoft programs and their source code; that’s not actually the case at all though. Turns out it is basically just some scripts for showing pictures of gravestones, with a paragraph of text for each, and the listing is far from complete anyway. How pointless. Could have been done as a simple document instead.
Anyone wanting to see the actual list of products can go here:
https://github.com/victorfrye/microsoftgraveyard/blob/main/src/Client/wwwroot/data/corpses.json
The list doesn’t have Windows CE/Embedded Compact which went EOL last year. That was a kill that had a big impact on the business sector since businesses with Windows CE apps were left without an upgrade path and were faced with having to rewrite their apps either for the NT-based Windows IoT or Android (most went with the second option, since embedded Android uses AOSP without GMS and hence is fully open-source, and after being burned by the proprietary Windows CE they decided to not get burned again by a proprietary OS).
Another major kill was the Windows Mobile-based Windows Embedded Handheld 6.5, replaced by the Windows Phone-based Windows Embedded Handheld 8 which is not compatible with Windows Mobile apps. Again, those businesses went to Android.
I was a little disappointed by what constituted a “killed” product.
Take Windows 10 as a an example entry, they haven’t killed windows, they have released new editions and no longer support old versions.
It’s the equivalent of listing Debian 1 – 12 because each version is now (or will be) unsupported.