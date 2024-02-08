Mozilla names new CEO as it pivots to data privacy

Mozilla Corp., which manages the open-source Firefox browser, announced today that Mitchell Baker is stepping down as CEO to focus on AI and internet safety as chair of the nonprofit foundation. Laura Chambers, a Mozilla board member and entrepreneur with experience at Airbnb, PayPal, and eBay, will step in as interim CEO to run operations until a permanent replacement is found.
Baker, a Silicon Valley pioneer who co-founded the Mozilla Project, says it was her decision to step down as CEO, adding that the move is motivated by a sense of urgency over the current state of the internet and public trust. “We want to offer an alternative for people to have better products,” says Baker, who wants to draw more attention to policies, products and processes to challenge business models built on fueling outrage. “What are the connections between this global malaise and how humans are engaging with each other and technology?”↫ Diane Brady for Fortune
Mozilla is in such a tough spot. They basically have zero consumer appeal, have no recognisable products other than Firefox, and effectively exist by the grace of Google, of all companies. If Mozilla gets in even more trouble, a lot of OSNews readers are going to feel it – and the internet as whole will feel the repercussions even if they don’t realise it.
Hearing so much talk about “AI” from Mozilla doesn’t exactly fill me with confidence.
I wonder what’s the percentage of FF users among the Osnews audience?
Dunno about percentages, but I personally use Firefox Nightly on my Android devices. Rarely need Chrome.
Thom, browser stats would be relevant and interesting!
For me, Firefox at work and Vivaldi at home.
Same here, Firefox (and for certain somethings, Edge) at work, Vivaldi at home.
Not good news, replace bad with bad. Hopefully interim bad will be replaced by good.
I just noticed that it is impossible to close open chat windows within a Facebook profile in Firefox 115.7.0esr. This is an unprecedented situation in the “main” Firefox release. So far, I would rather expect such unpleasant situations in Firefox forks based on the Goanna engine. Tested on a fresh install of Windows 10, a fresh install of the current Firefox ESR, right after the first profile synchronization. Good riddance Mozilla!
I’ve been working in tech for decades, and this AI hype cycle is the first bit of “transformative” technology that has me looking forward to retirement. I’ve never felt this way about any new tech before. The hype on this one is stifling.
Firefox needs to survive until Chrome blocks the efficient ad-blocking extensions. Then people may finally understand and come back to Firefox.
I hope Firefox is not ignored and rendered incompatible by most websites due to lack of marketshare before then.