Broadcom VMware ends free VMware vSphere Hypervisor closing an era

Broadcom’s VMware division took a big step today, ending its free VMware vSphere Hypervisor. This is one of those announcements that we were expecting after we covered VMware End of Availability on Many VMware vSphere Editions and VMware Updates its EOA Plan Providing Guidance for Some Subscription Transition, but it is a big deal for many STH readers. It now sets VMware down the path of mainframes.↫ Patrick Kennedy at ServeTheHome
A massive blow for the homelab community.
I still don’t understand this. So much money just being left on the table here. Sell it off or spin it into its own company, but this would turnover millions a year without even trying.
I get in broadcom terms, it’s a rounding error, but it’s still a Lot of money!
Adurbe,
They are specifically focusing on a few large companies.
There was a number somewhere, but it is really small. And anything smaller is essentially ignored.
This way they can reduce the costs of revenue, and increase the prices on captured markets. Many of these large companies cannot (easily) switch due to legal reasons.
Unfortunately, this is a “winning” formula.
Just wow.
Building such a wide and enthusiast community around a closed source and very specialized operating system was an incredible achievement from VMware, and this clearly played a major role on their way to success.
Broadcom turning all this down is an utterly stupid move.
This could very well kill the whole platform in just a few years.
Proxmox VE and others are ready to take over every space left over by ESXi.
Once armies of techs around the world will have gained interest in new solutions and moved away from VMware, there will be no turning back.
Patrick Kennedy is damn right when he says “it now sets VMware down the path of mainframes”.
It’s even worse actually. ESXi is too specialized to survive.