The SunOS JDK builder

This is the (work in progress) SunOS jdk builder.

The aim is to attempt to download, patch, and build any relevant jdk tag, and do so for SPARC and x86, and for illumos and Solaris 11.4. It has currently been spot-tested on current illumos/x86 (specifically Tribblix m32).

It is dependent on the jdk-sunos-patches repository, which holds all the patches for each tag.