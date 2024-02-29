HDMI Forum rejects open-source HDMI 2.1 driver support sought by AMD

One of the limitations of AMD’s open-source Linux graphics driver has been the inability to implement HDMI 2.1+ functionality on the basis of legal requirements by the HDMI Forum. AMD engineers had been working to come up with a solution in conjunction with the HDMI Forum for being able to provide HDMI 2.1+ capabilities with their open-source Linux kernel driver, but it looks like those efforts for now have concluded and failed.↫ Michael Larabel
So dumb.
This is why open standards are so important, yet the sad reality is that many of the companies responsible for standards would rather technology standards be closed and encumbered.
I don’t know how much trouble AMD would get into if their FOSS drivers got leaked, but the world would probably be better for it if it happened.
They probably would loss their HDMI license, which would result in not being able to get access to new versions of the specification (HDMI 2.1 is closed, and can only be accessed after signing a non-disclosure agreement); also, they wouldn’t be allowed to put the HDMI logo in their cards. And I presume that they also won’t be able to access the HDMI certification that ensures that their interfaces adhere to the standard, so problems with a lot of devices would arise in new products.
I wonder what their motivation is for rejecting this? Who benefits from keeping HDMI 2.1 support from open source products?
Andre,
Not sure what the fee structure looks like today, but it’s probably because an open source implementation would make it far easier to sidestep their business model.
https://web.archive.org/web/20081218170701/http://www.hdmi.org/manufacturer/terms.aspx
I still feel open standards are better for consumers, but these are private companies that want standards to produce a ROI. For better or worse, it’s likely that more money can be made from proprietary than from FOSS.