Questions like “Which browser should I use?” regularly come up on the r/browsers subreddit. I sometimes respond to these posts, but my quick replies usually only contain one or two points. To be honest, until recently I wasn’t even sure myself why I use Firefox. Of course it’s a pretty good browser, but that doesn’t explain why I’ve stubbornly stayed loyal to Firefox for more than a decade. After giving it a bit more thought, I came up with the following reasons.↫ Šime Vidas
There’s really no viable alternative to Firefox for me. I wish we had more choice, more competition, and more vibrancy in the browser space, and I’m definitely anxious about the future of Firefox, but with every other browser being either Chrome, possibly with skin, or Safari, there’s really nowhere else to go.
I hope ladybird takes off, Andreas Kling is an awesome developer.
To say there is no other viable browser for you is a fine and dandy, i myself also use firefox dor much of my browsing, but i spend about equal time in links2 so for my own usage i consider links2 valid as well. It all depends on usecase scenario for example: If i want to watch youtube or rumble videos i can navigate to any video link on the sites and then launch it in mplayer2 with the framebufffer command so i do not have to log in to Xorg/wayland to watch or listen to the content.
Very few sites are troublesome in links2 -g -fb for me, but dailymail.co.uk is a constant problem since it is so utterly riddled with ads and coded very poorly so to read that one i have to use a separate new-reader that gets the articles through rss. I personally favour the new reader Canto nowadays, but there are plenty of good ones.
I also heavily use links2 in the way you’ve described. That’s a pretty good idea to use mplayer2 with framebuffer. I’ve been opening videos in vlc or mpv in a minimal window manager, but I’ll have to try your way. Another browser that will work in framebuffer mode is Netsurf. My rss feed reader is newsboat – you can configure file associations like in links2 to open some media in external programs.
Update: I just tried mpv and it works in framebuffer mode with ‘mpv –vo drm [video-url]’.
There’s a bug in Firefox that annoys me to an extent where I cannot use it as main – on Mac with Czech keyboard layout, cmd-1 does NOT switch to the first tab (where I always keep Gmail) as expected, instead it zooms in. I first reported it 15 years ago, still unfixed. I can’t access the original bug report, here’s a duplicate:
https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1530458
That bug lists “ctrl 1” to change tabs, but that doesn’t work for me either even on the english version of FF on linux. However ALT 1 does work. Is this a mistake in the bug report? Is the behavior different for the windows version of FF?