The future that never was

Just before the end of 1989, Microsoft made available the first pre-release version of the long promised 32-bit OS/2 2.0, which was intended to be the first mass-market 32-bit PC operating system. This was accompanied by a press release detailing the $2,600 OS/2 2.0 Software Development Kit (SDK).
Unfortunately, the December 1989 pre-release of OS/2 2.0 may not have survived to the present day. But in June 1990, Microsoft shipped the second pre-release of the OS/2 2.0 SDK. And that version has now turned up, after twenty years of searching, and nearly a quarter century after its release!↫ Michal Necasek at OS/2 Museum
OS/2 is one of the biggest what-ifs in tech, and the whole origin story and demise of the platform is worthy of a big budget drama series. It also happens to be one of my favourite retrocomputing platforms of all time, so I may be biased.
I still have my OS/2 2.0 SDK printed docs. The floppy disks are long lost, unfortunately. Good times.
I have the book “Showstopper!” on my reading list. It is a personal story on the launch of Windows NT, and of course its separation form its roots the OS/2 NT, “the operating system that never was”.
On one hand, yes, it is a missed opportunity which led to Microsoft and IBM going different directions. On the other hand, maybe for the world of computing, it might have been better.
Microsoft and IBM as two separate monopolies were bad. But imaging if they continued to dominate the market together. No open DOS alternatives, no viable PC clones. Every business running and IBM machine along with Microsoft OS/2.
Maybe we dodged a bullet.
I agree that we probably ended up in a better place, but for a different reason.
OS/2 had nothing at all in terms of user access control, and this could have ended up as a complete disaster. It would be like if we were still running Windows 9X-based operating systems in 2024, where any downloaded executable could overwrite any file anywhere in the system.
Bolting this kind of functionality onto the side of an existing operating system would have been a nightmare, but by starting NT from scratch it was built-in from the ground up.
Another great article from Michal at OS2Museum.
If only I had the hardware and the that dev kit back in the day.
These rare materials ought to be made available for download; it seems like he doesn’t care about preservation of them and just got them for bragging rights.