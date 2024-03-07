Fedora Workstation 41 to no longer install GNOME X.org session by default

Fedora Workstation has long defaulted to using GNOME’s Wayland session by default, but it has continued to install the GNOME X.Org session for fallback purposes or those opting to use it instead. But for the Fedora Workstation 41 release later in the year, there is a newly-approved plan to no longer have that GNOME X.Org session installed by default.↫ Michael Larabel
Expect more and more of the major distributions to abandon X.org completely. For the KDE version of Fedora, X.org will be dropped entirely in Fedora 40 already, so one release earlier.
It definitely makes me nervous. At least X will still be available in Fedora 41, just not installed by default. I’m willing to move to Wayland but I’ve run into application issues each time I’ve tried. I’ll keep trying, I assume they will sort out the issues that impact me sooner than later.
But my biggest problem is, like most people, I’m in hopelessly deep with my window manager, dwm. There is a dwl but not maintained by the same group, although based on the same principals. But I also use a ton of patches and … anyway, it’s a whole thing I’ll have to deal with when I get there.
I’ll miss Xorg once we finally say goodbye, but I will move on when it is feasible for me.