Image-scraping Midjourney bans rival “AI” firm for scraping images

On Wednesday, Midjourney banned all employees from image synthesis rival Stability AI from its service indefinitely after it detected “botnet-like” activity suspected to be a Stability employee attempting to scrape prompt and image pairs in bulk. Midjourney advocate Nick St. Pierre tweeted about the announcement, which came via Midjourney’s official Discord channel.↫ Benj Edwards
So “AI” companies are allowed to ingest whatever data they want, but as soon as someone ingests their data, it’s suddenly a problem?
Seems like a sound business model.
Thom Holwerda,
Obviously we’ve had big differences of opinions about AI, but I agree with you here that the hypocrisy is on full display.
This doesn’t necessarily rise to the level of unlawful, but still very hypocritical.
Well, I guess there really is no honor among thieves after all.