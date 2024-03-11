 Home > In the News > Image-scraping Midjourney bans rival “AI” firm for scraping images

On Wednesday, Midjourney banned all employees from image synthesis rival Stability AI from its service indefinitely after it detected “botnet-like” activity suspected to be a Stability employee attempting to scrape prompt and image pairs in bulk. Midjourney advocate Nick St. Pierre tweeted about the announcement, which came via Midjourney’s official Discord channel.

So “AI” companies are allowed to ingest whatever data they want, but as soon as someone ingests their data, it’s suddenly a problem?

Seems like a sound business model.

  1. 2024-03-11 6:05 pm
    Alfman

    Thom Holwerda,

    So “AI” companies are allowed to ingest whatever data they want, but as soon as someone ingests their data, it’s suddenly a problem?

    Seems like a sound business model.

    Obviously we’ve had big differences of opinions about AI, but I agree with you here that the hypocrisy is on full display.
    This doesn’t necessarily rise to the level of unlawful, but still very hypocritical.

  2. 2024-03-11 6:49 pm
    andyprough

    Well, I guess there really is no honor among thieves after all.

