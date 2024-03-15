Computing power has emerged as a vital resource for economies around the world. China is no exception, and the country has invested heavily into domestic CPU capabilities. Loongson is at the forefront of that effort. We previously covered the company’s 3A5000 CPU, a quad core processor that delivered reasonable performance per clock, but clocked too low to be competitive.
Now, we’re going to look at Loongson’s newer 3A6000 CPU. The 3A6000 is also a quad core 2.5 GHz part, but uses the newer LA664 core. Compared to the 3A5000’s LA464 cores, LA664 is a major and ambitious evolution. While Loongson has kept the same general architecture, LA664 has a larger and deeper pipeline with more execution units. To sweeten the pie, LA664 gets SMT support. When properly implemented, SMT can increase multithreaded performance with minimal die area overhead. But SMT can be challenging to get right.↫ Chips and Cheese
I’m always fascinated by China’s attempts at catching up to Intel and AMD, but at the same time, there’s no chance in hell I’d ever use any of it.
They also have an analysis of the significantly improved 3A6000: https://chipsandcheese.com/2024/03/13/loongson-3a6000-a-star-among-chinese-cpus/
Despite huge gains the conclusion is essentially the same. At this point they are still massively behind Intel and AMD in terms of performance. Also, there’s no analysis on power consumption which would be really interesting. And I believe, due to sanctions and lack of access to EUV equipment, we will start to see this gap widen.
I wouldn’t hang my hat on technology restrictions. Incidental to EUV China already has a rapidly growing solid state laser industry with UV and Excimer devices are already in production for domestic use. Of course, international patents mean nothing internally for China, the world can stop them exporting but they can’t stop them copying. FWIW, they do not even have to break rules, much of what developed is reversed engineered from various offshore company takeovers, they do not even have to ship the equipment back to China to collect the knowledge, they just get a VISA and do the technical analysis onsite. Before you know it they have a function duplicate in the domestic market at a tenth the price.
I would use it, all the research shows not outbount connections of the cpu to be compromised at all. So if a company i trust would produce a motherboard without the “support” chips that the CCP requires i think the design is pretty neat and seems to work fairly well.
Then there is the question of software, can i get it working properly without any and all software that the supported distros provide aka, can i get it to work with base linux and compile my own software, then it is fine.
NaGERST,
It’s not just outbound traffic you need to worry about. There could always be secret trigger payloads to escalate to root (or even higher) access from a webpage and users would be none the wiser.
Unfortunately with hardware it’s always going to be difficult to prove there are no back doors/exploits. Intel CPUs with AMT (a proprietary management interface for workstations) have been successfully exploited. It’s probably a matter of picking your poison.