Floorp Firefox fork makes it modifications closed source due to forks

Recently, a few people suggested I give the browser Floorp a try, a Firefox fork with some additional UI changes and additions. Since it was based on Firefox ESR, however, I saw no point in even trying it, because I prefer to be on the latest Firefox release. It seems I accidentally made the right choice, since yesterday the developers behind Floorp decided to take their modifications closed source.

The appearance of Floorp forks – which, may I remind you, is a fork itself – seems to be the cause.

I know it’s not nice of me to say, but Floorp has been in too much demand. It am surprise to me that companies and organizations would fork a fork that I had created when I was still a teenager, and at first I was happy about it, but it was not beneficial to me, and on the contrary, it was mentally draining. There were forks that wanted to hide the fact that they were Floorp forks, forks that did not want to contribute to Floorp at all, forks that used the code for life and just changed the name of Floorp, and many other forks were born. ↫ Floorp blog

It seems the developer of Floorp is rather young, and started the project as a teenager, and as such, I don’t think we should be too harsh on them – I did some dumb things as a teenager – but complaining about forks of your own fork seems a bit disingenuous, regardless of how young and inexperienced you are. I understand seeing your work forked into competing browsers can be frustrating, but it’s a core part of the open source world, especially if you yourself owe your product to forking, too.