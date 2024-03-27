Qualcomm quietly demos Baldur’s Gate 3 and Control on Snapdragon X Elite laptops

If you read my scoop last week, I bet you’ve been wondering — how well could a Snapdragon chip actually run Windows games? At the 2024 Game Developers Conference, the company claimed Arm could run those titles at close to x86/64 speed, but how fast is fast?
With medium-weight games like Control and Baldur’s Gate 3, it looks like the target might be: 30 frames per second at 1080p screen resolution, medium settings, possibly with AMD’s FSR 1.0 spatial upscaling enabled.↫ Sean Hollister at The Verge
Those are some rough numbers for machines Qualcomm claims can run x86 games at “close to full speed“.
Ok, Ok, damaging sure. But what’s the expected FPS for Age of Empires? :p
Ouch. A M1 Mac mini with Windows 10 running under Parallels gets better numbers than that in Control, I know because I’ve done it.
It would be nice to learn whether these were CPU limited or GPU limited in this implementation.
It could very well be the case that they nailed x86 emulation, but the GPU cannot keep up, or
The opposite happened, or
They failed to properly emulate the DirectX APIs, and there is a large overhead, or
Power sharing in the APU between these compute units is suboptimal, or
One of tens other possible things that could affect the performance is happening.
Yes, it is a nice step to be able to run them at all. But definitely not at native speeds
sukru,
It’s obvious to us, but emulation is never going to be as good as native regardless of marketing department spin.
To their credit the x86 on M1 emulation was decent. But there were additional factors that played into apple’s favor:
1) Going forward, no new x86 models would be sold. Therefor buyers don’t have the dilemma of which architecture to buy into.
2) The new M1 ARM processors were only being compared to x86 CPU from earlier generations and not the latest and greatest. This gave apple’s emulation a boost in perception.
3) Macos users could reasonably expect macos software devs to eventually create native ARM ports.
For windows users the choice is a lot harder because none of these factors are true.
1) There’s more uncertainty around buying a windows ARM PC, including buyers remorse for making the “wrong” choice.
2) Comparisons between ARM and x86 models of the same generation will make emulation look worse.
3) Windows ARM software is rare and swaths of x86 windows software isn’t going anywhere. The long term dependency on emulation significantly reduces the value proposition for ARM.
Interestingly, these factors would be different once again if you look at linux 🙂
The GPU is decent, at least in raw numbers compared to the equivalent AMD/intel iGPUs.
The x86 emulation in WoA is a bit worse than that on OSX. E.g. WoA only supports SIMD up to SSE, but not AVX and up (which some games use nowadays) and WoA translator is not as tightly coupled as rosetta is with the underlying M-arch for Apple. E.g. WoA still has to pay a heavy penalty/overhead for memory ordering expectations for x86 binaries.
It is a pity, had Qualcomm released these SKUs when intended (last year) they would have had a more clear value proposition. They are going to have a major problem articulating their case, since Snapdragon compute SKUs are going to be mostly for relatively expensive premium tier laptops. Which are going to be invariably compared against M3, which is going to be a tough sale unless you’re extremely bonded to the tiny WoA ecosystem somehow.
They obviously are talking out their ars, emulation had gotten to a point where a switch running a switch emulator can get better performance than native. If it sounds to good to be true, then maybe you should not take a byte of the .