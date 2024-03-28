 Home > Windows > Copilot is finally gone from Windows Server 2025 and admins rejoice

Copilot is finally gone from Windows Server 2025 and admins rejoice

After the Windows Server 2025’s launch, a Windows insider posted a screenshot on X showing Copilot running on Windows Server 2025, Build 26063.1.

The admins discovered the feature in shock and wondered if it was a mistake from Microsoft’s part.

A month later, the same Bob Pony broke the news that most admins wanted to see: Copilot is gone in Windows Server 2025’s Build 26085.

↫ Claudiu Andone

This reminds of Windows Server 2012, which was based on Windows 8 and launched with a Metro user interface.

