Monogon OS: a new kind of Linux operating system

Monogon OS is an open-source, secure, API-driven and minimal operating system unlike any other. It is based on Linux and Kubernetes, but with a clean userland rebuilt entirely from scratch. It is written in pure Go and eliminates decades worth of legacy code and unnecessary complexity.

It runs on a fleet of bare metal or cloud machines and provides users with a hardened, production ready Kubernetes, without the overhead of traditional Linux distributions or configuration management systems. It does away with the scripting/YAML duct tape and configuration drift inherent to traditional deployments. Instead, it provides a stable API-driven platform free of vendor lock-in and with none of the drudgery.