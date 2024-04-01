libmui: classic Mac OS and GS/OS widget library for Linux

This is a contender for the World Record for Feature Creep Side Project. It is pretty high in the contender list as it’s a bolt on to another contender for the World Record for Feature Creep Side Project (the MII Apple //e emulator).
It is a library that duplicate a lot of a Macintosh Classic “Toolbox” APIs. It is not a complete implementation, but it is enough to make a few simple applications, also, all the bits I needed for the MII emulator.↫ libmui GitHub page
This is absolutely wild.
That was a really fun README. 😀
Man, I miss the old user interfaces… Mac OS 9, Windows 95, GTK+ (1), with their clear borders, harsh shadows, raised buttons, persistent scrollbars… Sigh. At least we still have Haiku.
drcouzelis,
Same.