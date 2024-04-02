Discord turns to ads

Quests are a way for players to discover games and earn rewards for playing them on Discord. We started experimenting with them over the last year, and millions of you opted in and completed them. We’ve heard great feedback from developers who partnered with us to create them and from many of you who completed one. If you didn’t see firsthand, the “May the 4th” Fortnite Quest is a great example. Now, we’re opening up sponsored Quests to more game developers. ↫ Peter Sellis

That’s a lot of fancy, hip words to say Discord is going to show you ads. I have an odd relationship with Discord – it holds a special place in my heart because through Discord is how I met my now-wife and mother of our children, so understandably, the chat platform has a special meaning for us. At the same time, though, Discord has been getting steadily worse and less usable over the years, and while my wife isn’t too bothered by that, I certainly am – and so we moved our instant messaging over to Signal instead. My wife still uses Discord with her friends.

Seeing a platform that used to be quite usable, and easily the best way to manage a group of geographically spread-out friends, fall prey to the same kind of bullshit so many other platforms have succumbed to. Discord today is almost unrecognisable to what it was like 6-7 years ago, and now there’s even going to be ads – the final nail in the coffin for the possibility of me ever going back to using it.