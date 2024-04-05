 Home > Multimedia, AV > FFmpeg 7.0 released

FFmpeg 7.0 released

Multimedia, AV 1 Comment

A new major release, FFmpeg 7.0 “Dijkstra”, is now available for download. The most noteworthy changes for most users are a native VVC decoder (currently experimental, until more fuzzing is done), IAMF support, or a multi-threaded ffmpeg CLI tool.

This release is not backwards compatible, removing APIs deprecated before 6.0. The biggest change for most library callers will be the removal of the old bitmask-based channel layout API, replaced by the AVChannelLayout API allowing such features as custom channel ordering, or Ambisonics. Certain deprecated ffmpeg CLI options were also removed, and a C11-compliant compiler is now required to build the code.

↫ FFmpeg website

I don’t think many of directly interface with FFmpeg, but we’re most likely all using it one way or another. Even Microsoft (here‘s the referenced bug report).

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]

One Response

  1. 2024-04-05 7:28 am
    Alfman verbose=1

    FFmpeg…one of my favorite FOSS tools, but the unstable API has been the bane of every project of mine that depends on it. Every time I update the source, something new gets broken. I’m thankful to have such comprehensive open source decoders…but boy do I wish they would stop breaking it and pick a damn lane!

Leave a Reply