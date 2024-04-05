FFmpeg 7.0 released

A new major release, FFmpeg 7.0 “Dijkstra”, is now available for download. The most noteworthy changes for most users are a native VVC decoder (currently experimental, until more fuzzing is done), IAMF support, or a multi-threaded
ffmpegCLI tool.
This release is not backwards compatible, removing APIs deprecated before 6.0. The biggest change for most library callers will be the removal of the old bitmask-based channel layout API, replaced by the↫ FFmpeg website
AVChannelLayoutAPI allowing such features as custom channel ordering, or Ambisonics. Certain deprecated
ffmpegCLI options were also removed, and a C11-compliant compiler is now required to build the code.
I don’t think many of directly interface with FFmpeg, but we’re most likely all using it one way or another. Even Microsoft (here‘s the referenced bug report).
FFmpeg…one of my favorite FOSS tools, but the unstable API has been the bane of every project of mine that depends on it. Every time I update the source, something new gets broken. I’m thankful to have such comprehensive open source decoders…but boy do I wish they would stop breaking it and pick a damn lane!