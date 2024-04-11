So it begins: Microsoft starts showing full-screen ads about the end of Windows 10 support

We are about 18 months away from the end of mainstream Windows 10 support, but Microsoft thinks it is time to start↫ Taras Buria at Neowin
naggingwarning Windows 10 users about the inevitable. Users on Reddit report spotting a new full-screen ad with a notification that Windows 10 is about to reach its end of life in October 2025, even though it is still getting new features (there are even rumors about Microsoft re-opening the Windows Insider Program for Windows 10).
I mean, I have a long history of crying foul over Windows being adware now, but I don’t think warning users that their operating system is losing support and that they should upgrade to a new version really constitutes an ad. Sure, technically it does, but I think we can all agree that such a warning is useful and informative.
On the bright side, a lot of workstations with 1st and 2nd gen Threadripper, as well as Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge Xeon, will be on the used market soon for cheap.
I hadn’t even thought of that. My current workstation is a dual-Xeon machine built from one of those Chinese dual X99 boards, and this might open up an upgrade path to something like Threadripper in a few years.
I don’t even remotely need dual-Xeon or Threadripper for my work (translating at first, now just OSNews), but fuck me if it isn’t cool.