Windows 11 is getting ReFS support

Recent Windows 11 Insider builds include support for ReFS, the Resilient File System. The file system is currently only available in Windows server operating systems, but not in client systems.
Resilient File System is designed to “maximize data availability, scale efficiently to large data sets across diverse workloads, and provide data integrity with resiliency to corruption” according to Microsoft.
I doubt ReFS will replace NTFS any time soon, but with Windows’ lacklustre support for file systems, it’s always interesting to see something new come up.
https://windowsreport.com/windows-11-refs/
I think they are getting there. Microsoft is all about backwards compatibility. Unlike Apple, they try their best to keep old software humming on new OS builds and features.
I have ReFS on my secondary SSD on my laptop. I have it running with my OneDrive, download managers and software development tools (git, vscode, .net, pypy, etc) with no issues. Looks like they are close to replacing NTFS, but wouldn’t be surprised that it would at least take another year.
Just one year? I think that it will take much more. 😀 But who knows.
Lots of games and programs crashes or refuses to run in windows 10 and 11 that previously worked in windows 7 and older. Perhaps they should port wine to windows so old programs become usable again.