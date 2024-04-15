GestureX: control your Linux machine with hand gestures

GestureX enables you to control your Linux PC using hand gestures. You can assign specific commands or functionalities to different hand gestures, allowing for hands-free interaction with your computer.↫ GestureX GitHub page
I personally see no use for any of this, but I’m sure there are some interesting accessibility uses for technology like this, which in and of itself make it a worthwhile endeavour to work on. Do note, though, that this is all beta, so there’s bound to be issues.
How Linus controls his machine… http://purrpurrpussy.co.uk/linus.jpg
ppp,
I’m disappointed that I didn’t see that one coming, haha.