DuckDuckGo launches “AI” chat

DuckDuckGo AI Chat is a private AI-powered chat service that currently supports OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and Anthropic’s Claude chat models.↫ DuckDuckGo’s new “AI” chat feature
I guess I have to find another search engine.
Getting so sick and tired of all this ‘AI’ stuff 0_0. Right up there with the NFT and crypto bros.
miserj,
Sorry if you are sick of it but AI is probably here to stay. I disagree with classifying AI and NFT/crypto together though. AI has a legitimate potential to transform society whereas NTFs and crypto had little to offer outside of hype. BTW this doesn’t mean there isn’t AI hype too. I know there is a lot of hype, but AI’s ability to boost human productivity isn’t just a fad any more than industrial automation was just a fad.
I actually do use ChatGPT often as a search engine because it seems to “understand” my questions much better and shows better results than Google or DuckDB (at least for the stuff I am searching for).
I actually do find “Crypto” very useful, especially for Cross-Border transactions like paying exporters from Turkye/China/Vietnam promptly when in a country with a not-fungible local currency or capital controls.
Andreas Reichel,
Sure, I think many people find it useful.
I know some people are fairly outspoken proponents of it. Maybe it can find a niche in undeserved markets. But the problem is the blockchain technology doesn’t scale well and the per transaction energy costs (and carbon emissions) are ludicrously high. The currency is so volatile that merchants who accept it do so at huge markups of 50% or more sometimes.
Once all the bitcoins are “mined”, the incentives shift from mining coins to tacking on fees.
https://www.investopedia.com/tech/what-happens-bitcoin-after-21-million-mined/
There’s simply no way around it, once new bitcoins are gone, transaction fees are clearly going to have to take over in covering the energy costs of the bitcoin network. Not only do miners want to cover their costs, they want to make a profit. These fees could make bitcoin less competitive with other financial services that don’t have bitcoin’s insanely high running costs. The miners will likely start dropping out of the market as a correction takes place. It might not be such a bad thing to have fewer of them. But this ties into another technical aspect of consensus based blockchains – their security stems from having lots of independent miners incentivized to keep mining. If too many drop out because there are no more coins to mine and consumers aren’t willing to pay the high fees to keep burning all that energy,, then the network could actually become more vulnerable to attacks that overthrow consensus algorithms.
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/study-finds-bitcoin-more-centralized-than-expected
I wonder if this Ai crap is due to DDG’s past partnership with Bing search. Although corps are pushing AI term and ML, well beyond it’s literal capabilities of today, I actually it’s nothing more of a rebranding of what we can already do… for teh Gen Zers out there.
