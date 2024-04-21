Lunatik: a framework for scripting the Linux kernel with Lua

Lunatik is a framework for scripting the Linux kernel with Lua. It is composed by the Lua interpreter modified to run in the kernel; a device driver (written in Lua =)) and a command line tool to load and run scripts and manage runtime environments from the user space; a C API to load and run scripts and manage runtime environments from the kernel; and Lua APIs for binding kernel facilities to Lua scripts. ↫ Lunatik GitHub page

I’m not knowledgeable enough to understand what this might be used for, but I figured y’all would be interested in this.