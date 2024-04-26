Gentoo bans use of “AI” tools

Gentoo, the venerable Linux distribution which in my headcanon I describe as ‘classy’, has banned any use of “AI”. A proposal by Gentoo Council member Michał Górny from February of this year banning its use has been unanimously accepted by the Gentoo Council. The new policy reads:
It is expressly forbidden to contribute to Gentoo any content that has been created with the assistance of Natural Language Processing artificial intelligence tools. This motion can be revisited, should a case been made over such a tool that does not pose copyright, ethical and quality concerns.↫ Michał Górny
We’ll have to see how this policy will be implemented, but I like that Gentoo is willing to take a stand.
I love Gentoo and have used it for a very long time until I got old and switched to Arch.
Further it is good to start a debate and I share their concern about the large amount of “false positives” — a lot of simply wrong suggestions are produced by those tools.
However, I do not like this ruling and find it very weak regarding:
1) how is a crappy AI contribution worse than a crappy “copied from stack overflow” contribution or a very well crafted hostile code contribution — all contributions should be audited carefully under the assumption that it may start WW3 or worse, kills your kittens
2) what are ethical concerns, who is entitled to judge those? (Of course, Gentoo makers can decide whatever they want on their own discretion, it’s their property and they owe nobody anything — but please don’t wrap it into ambiguous rules. Ambiguity is a tool of dictators and regimes.)
3) don’t make rules, you can’t enforce. you just ridicule yourself. How will they ever want to reject anything based on this rule? they can’t proof or sanction it.
The only merit I can see is plausible denial of possible copyright infringement if this ever becomes a topic.
Don Quixote much.
1) Crappy copied from stack overflow is generally better than whatever LLM based AI derives from it (often, almost exactly what you might find on SO – but also, less commonly understood – LLM AI tools EXCLUSIVELY produce derivative material anyway, they can’t write anything novel.) The SO content is at least vetted (that’s what SO does), and there is often a pretty decent explanation of the contents, so you are more likely to derive a useful solution from a SO article. Honestly, the tools aren’t even comparable.
2) You are just going to have to go read more about ethics for that one. Ethical concerns are everywhere, and everyone has both the ability and the responsibility to judge. Democracy is built around these ideas. Your question just seems anti-authority, not even anti-authoritarian, which comes off as pretty silly, especially applied to AI. There’s not just much more say here.
3) Why does everyone assume this can’t be enforced, or that it is only about creating a rule specifically to be “enforced” (again, choosing that authority framing, so you can argue against it – more silliness.) Sometimes rules are meant to create a statement on values, or to indemnify the group who wrote the rule against violators, intentional or unintentional, should they later come to light. Both of those have value, even if you can’t enforce the rule – though, yeah, it can be enforced. The idea it can’t be enforced is as ridiculous as claiming any other kind of copyright can’t be enforced. It can.
> which comes off as pretty silly
You are the one trying to put the paste back into the tube. I only chuckled about rules with a half-life time shorter than reading it take to read them.
> Why does everyone assume this can’t be enforced
Ever wondered, why there are so many wrong-way drivers incoming?!
Completely unenforceable, and burying your head in the sand will not stop the AI “revolution” in programming, if it is indeed coming.
Hi, hust to let you know that the url and the RSS title says “bands use” instead of “bans use”
Regarding baning AI, I don’t really think it’s possible. The most important thing is distinguish the completely different tech that is boxed together as “AI”. Machine learning used for pattern recognition, such as decyphering lost languages or identifying types of cancer are really good uses of this tech.
The main problem that must be regulated is the Massive Plagiarism Machine that is “generative AI”. This is what we need to tackle
Those 3 concerns are the emerging dive in to the trough of disillusionment – paraphrasing, “[NLP AI tools] pose copyright, ethical and quality concerns” – that’s exactly right! All three.