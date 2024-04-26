Gentoo bans use of “AI” tools

Gentoo, the venerable Linux distribution which in my headcanon I describe as ‘classy’, has banned any use of “AI”. A proposal by Gentoo Council member Michał Górny from February of this year banning its use has been unanimously accepted by the Gentoo Council. The new policy reads:

It is expressly forbidden to contribute to Gentoo any content that has been created with the assistance of Natural Language Processing artificial intelligence tools. This motion can be revisited, should a case been made over such a tool that does not pose copyright, ethical and quality concerns. ↫ Michał Górny

We’ll have to see how this policy will be implemented, but I like that Gentoo is willing to take a stand.

