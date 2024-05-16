Winamp to “open up” its source code

Winamp has announced that on 24 September 2024, the application’s source code will be open to developers worldwide.
Winamp will open up its code for the player used on Windows, enabling the entire community to participate in its development. This is an invitation to global collaboration, where developers worldwide can contribute their expertise, ideas, and passion to help this iconic software evolve.↫ Winamp press release
Nice, I guess, but twenty years to late to be of any relevance. At least it’ll be great for software preservation.
But what’s up with the odd language used in the press release, and the weirdly specific date that’s month from now? They really seem to want to avoid the term “open source”, which makes me think this is going to be one of those cases where they hope the community will work for them for free without actually using a real open source license. You know, those schemes that always – no exception – fail.
Thom Holwerda,
Reading this, I was thinking the same.
I remember winamp really whipping the lama’s ass, haha.
“Winamp will remain the owner of the software and will decide on the innovations made in the official version,” explains Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp.”
Nah that is code visible,. It’s very clear from the verbiage that they are not setting anything free. For FOSS they wouldn’t use owner as a term. With FOSS you can be the steward, but owner implies asymmetrical rights.
Reminder to all that the current owners of the winamp brand tried selling NFTs and have been trying to con musicians into joining some creator programme that ultimately boils down to music NFTs. The final licence on the code will tell if this gesture means anything or not, but I wouldn’t trust anything this company says until the goods are actually delivered.