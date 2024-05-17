Apple geofences third-party browser engine work for EU devices

Apple’s grudging accommodation of European law – allowing third-party browser engines on its mobile devices – apparently comes with a restriction that makes it difficult to develop and support third-party browser engines for the region.
The Register has learned from those involved in the browser trade that Apple has limited the development and testing of third-party browser engines to devices physically located in the EU. That requirement adds an additional barrier to anyone planning to develop and support a browser with an alternative engine in the EU.↫ Thomas Claburn at The Register
If any normal person like you and I showed the same kind of blatant disregard for the law and authorities like Apple does in the EU, we’d be ruined by fines and possibly end up in jail. My only hope is that the European Commission goes through with its threats of massive fines of up to 10 or even 20 percent of worldwide turnover.
Apple are acting like a mafia boss, trying to use coercive force at every angle to deprive consumers of a right to install competing browses, app stores, etc. I certainly hope the EU throws the book at apple, but it’s not realistic for the rest of us outside of the EU to expect the EU to be able to fight our battles or protect our rights. This is something we need to confront apple on back home…therein lies the problem though. Our governments are corrupt and even though our prominent tech giants have been committing blatant antitrust abuses for quite some time, they pretty much have politicians eating out of their hands. US politicians aren’t too keen on going after US companies, unfortunately 🙁