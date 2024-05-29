Microsoft’s ‘Auto Super Resolution’ DLSS competitor isn’t exclusive to Qualcomm

When you launch a game on a Snapdragon on a Windows laptop, you might get an AI frame rate boost from Microsoft’s mysterious Auto Super Resolution (Auto SR) feature. But while Microsoft hasn’t fully explained how the feature works, The Verge can now confirm it’s not Qualcomm technology, not exclusive to Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X chips, and not exclusive to specific games, either.↫ Sean Hollister at The Verge
These resolution enhancer technologies from NVIDIA, AMD, and apparently Microsoft are another great use of what we today call “AI” technologies. Of course, I wish we didn’t have to deal with several proprietary offerings but instead enjoyed several open source versions and possibly a standard to work off of, but give it some time, and we may still get there.
Like I’ve said before – there’s nothing inherently wrong with “AI” technologies, as long as they’re used in ways that make sense, run locally, and most importantly, aren’t based on the wholesale theft of artists’ and programmers’ works. Unsurprisingly, the tech bros at companies like OpenAI don’t really understand the concept of “consent”, and until they do, their offerings should be deemed illegal.
Thom Holwerda,
This “wholesale theft of artists’ and programmers” is debatable though. You could make the case that generated works should be generated under licenses that are compatible to the source works. That’s logical. But using this “wholesale theft” argument for FOSS code seems like a stretch, derivative works are allowed and it’s largely the entire point of FOSS.
I’m not really trying to rebut your opinion, but I am definataely trying to rebut your semantics. There may well be developers who want to ban AI training use cases, but those wishes are not compatible with BSD/GPL/MPL/etc. They would have to create a new license, aka GPL-no-AI, in order to add new restrictions on top of GPL. But the license is very explicit that such restrictions are not allowed under the current GPL license.
Beyond the derivative works that have already been explicitly allowed, copyright law itself does not block new expressions of the same ideas. A new expression that is sufficiently transformed is considered by copyright a new work in it’s own right. IMHO today’s AIs easily pass this bar, at least by any standards that have been applied to humans. Maybe you’d like to apply a different, more stringent, copyright standard for AI than for humans. But if so I’d love to hear a strong case for doing that because so far I haven’t heard anybody make this case. In the absence of a reason to apply different standards to AI, then IMHO it makes the most sense to apply laws blindfolded – that is treating infringement cases without regards to whether the infringement was committed by AI or by human.
There could be patent, trademark, and trade secret violations at play too, but these are strictly different than copyrights.