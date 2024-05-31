Servo sees another month full of improvements

Servo, the Rust-based browser engine originally started by Mozilla but since spun off into an entity under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation, has published another monthly update. As almost every month, there’s been a lot of progress on rendering tech I don’t quite understand, and further improved support for various standards. Another major focus is the ongoing font system rework, which is yielding not only vastly improved support for font rendering options, but is also reducing the memory load.

The example browser included in Servo is also making progress, from reducing the amount of errors on Windows, to implementing support for using extra mouse buttons to go back and forward, and showing the link desination when hovering the mouse over a link.