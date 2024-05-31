Wayland adds OpenBSD support

Wayland 1.23.0 has been released. This new release includes the usual bugfixes and protocol clarifications, a number of new features few of us will really understand because we lack the expertise, and most importantly of all: OpenBSD support.
That’s it. That’s the news.
OpenBSD devs started porting Wayland to OpenBSD way back in 2019 [1], so it’s nice to see that the Wayland devs finally acknowledge this and are working to actively support it. Wayland isn’t mature enough yet for me to use daily, but any progress is good and especially on OpenBSD!
[1] https://marc.info/?l=openbsd-ports&m=154797111619798&w=2