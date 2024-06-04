A brief look at the 3DS cartridge protocol

About a week ago, there has been a little addition to the 3dbrew wiki page about 3DS cartridges (carts) that outlines the technical details of how the 3DS cartridge controller and a 3DS cartridge talk to each other. I would like to take this opportunity to also include the 3DS itself in the conversation to illuminate which part of which device performs which step. I will then proceed to outline where I think the corresponding design decisions originate. Finally, I will conclude with some concrete ideas for improvement.↫ Forbidden Tempura
Everything you ever wanted to know about 3DS cartridges and how they interact with the 3DS.
Random bits of that article are blacked out for no apparent reason so that you need to highlight the whole thing to read it, which of course makes it look like rubbish.
How old is your browser?