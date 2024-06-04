Intel unveils Lunar Lake architecture, moves RAM on-die

Hot on the heels of AMD, here’s Intel’s next-generation processor, this time for the laptop market.
Overall, Lunar Lake represents their second generation of disaggregated SoC architecture for the mobile market, replacing the Meteor Lake architecture in the lower-end space. At this time, Intel has disclosed that it uses a 4P+4E (8 core) design, with hyper-threading/SMT disabled, so the total thread count supported by the processor is simply the number of CPU cores, e.g., 4P+4E/8T.↫ Gavin Bonshor at AnandTech
The most significant change in Lunar Lake, however, has nothing to do with IPC improvements, core counts, or power usage. No, the massive sea change here is that Lunar Lake will do away with separate memory sticks, instead opting for on-die memory at a maximum of 32GB LPDDR5X. This is very similar to how Apple packages its memory on the M dies, and yes, this also means that as far as thin Intel laptops go, you’ll no longer be able to upgrade your memory after purchase. You choose your desired amount of memory at purchase, and that’s what you’ll be stuck with.
Buyer beware, I suppose. We can only hope Intel isn’t going to default to 8GB.
Thin laptops are essentially tablets with the SoC etc being under the keyboard instead of under the screen, you shouldn’t expect anything to be upgradeable.
The issue is with OEMs choosing 8GB instead of 16GB minimum (and don’t get me started about how 8GB of RAM isn’t enough anymore, but all software sucks, we already know that).
kurkosdr,
Upgradability is obviously one con, Increasing the watts going through the CPU is another con that means we have to sacrifice other aspects of the CPU at the top end. Depending on the target audience, this may not matter that much. But when the entire product line becomes dependent on the singular SoC model (ie ram/gpu), there’s just less headroom for scaling up. Apple have this problem with their M cpus. Thermal issues prevent their SoC from scaling up and performing as well in real applications as the specs might suggest (ie intensive loads on one subsystem bottlenecking another, which doesn’t happen with discrete components).
I think intel could find there is a market for this in consumer products despite the shortcomings. I just hope that discrete devices remain on the market long term for mainstream consumers who care about it – even if we switch to new types of physical interfaces.
Memory sockets will probably be moved up-market, like detachable batteries already were, preventing switching packs while e.g. traveling. Anyone not paying $1800 for a business-grade laptop will have non-upgradable garbage.
Of course, it depends on how far the PC makers want to copy Apple on this stuff; my spidey senses tell me “as far as the market will let them”, because that’s how it has worked in the smartphone realm. And of course there is a market segment where soldered memory is acceptable, such as the very cheapest, smallest micro-PCs and ultra-compact handheld gaming machines (which are very popular). But this type of design has no business being in 13-17 inch performance/gaming laptops, though we all know that it probably will.
kbd,
That’s what I’m worried about. It’s admittedly premature to raise the alarm, but if user-servicable tech ceases to be accessible to regular consumers, it could be very regressive. Today normal commodity hardware is upgradable, but tomorrow it may no longer be if it is relegated to unaffordable hardware tiers.
Yeah, we can’t call it yet, but there is potential for these kinds of developments to be regressive for things like right to repair if the industry broadly follows apple’s lead.
Not every innovation is “buyers beware” – consumers should be wary of buying laptops with 8GB of memory, sure, but there are tangible benefits to having memory on the CPU die, including but not limited to potential cost savings (whether those are passed on to consumers remains to be seen) and lower power usage. Also, so few people upgrade or replace their RAM in laptops – I don’t see much downside here, especially since there are still products on the market (mostly those targeting higher performance with higher power consumption for something like workstations – ThinkPads and other professional platforms) that can be upgraded/repaired (Framework laptops).
The situation is not the same as with Apple – with Apple we’ve lost real professional class hardware (replaced with expensive and less valuable service contracts they call AppleCare, and other cloud services for backups because you might lose everything when your soldered drive fails…). It’s all consumer grade stuff, for good or bad in Apple land. As far as I can tell, Intel and AMD aren’t going to stop making the other stuff – they are just also making this. It makes COMPLETE sense in a world that wants to move to ARM for dubious reasons, like lower power consumption (which is true in the current product offerings, but has nothing to do with ISA).
I have to agree. The moving of the memory allows Intel to compete in form factors and profiles it couldn’t otherwise. Ultra thin laptops, tablets, even raspberry pi-like single boards.
What this Doesn’t mean is they won’t continue to offer and sell chips that use the more familiar external memory. They’ll almost certainly retain that format for server focused chips for example.
The truth is (sadly) that most people don’t upgrade memory after purchase, especially in laptops, where most OEM already solder it to the board.
The memory is on package, not on die FYI
I love upgrading RAM on laptops, but even before this change it was getting hard to find a model where upgrades were possible. (Microsoft Surface, ThinkPad X1 Carbon and even larger T14s and X390s haven’t been upgradeable for ages now.)
I am typing this on an ASUS Zenbook 14 that has soldered RAM. Sadly, this is the norm now until you get into larger corporate or gaming/workstation grade machines.
I can’t imagine many people noticing or caring outside of tech circles.
The latest Intel Ultra CPUs are already a massive improvement over previous generations. If this is as significant an upgrade, I have no doubt that they’ll be great devices that can go toe-to-toe with what Apple and now Qualcomm are doing on ARM.
Is it ever nice for Intel to have real competition again! I’m not counting them out yet,
I am very interested to see what they will do at the higher-end. Multi-core high power consumption tends to be where Intel can already compete well. If the RAM for those systems are also on-package, the limits will be interesting. Even for low-end machines, 16GB and 32GB as a limit isn’t great.
Many of the high-end scientific computing laptops we order for work have 64GB/128GB now. I’d expect this to be at least 256GB+ within a few years. (Not at the MacBook Air end of things, obviously.)
benmhall,
I don’t expect them to do particularly well in high end workstations because of the tradeoff involved. Discrete components tend to scale better because they don’t have to compete as much for power & thermal capacity. Just as apple’s M CPUs did not deliver uncompromising high end workstations, I expect the same for intel.
What would have been interesting to me is for intel to add significant amounts of on-chip cache while retaining dedicated off chip memory. Not sure this would be cost effective, but you’d get the benefits as low latency cache while still benefiting from high capacity and upgradability needed by workstations.