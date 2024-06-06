Windows Recall demands an extraordinary level of trust that Microsoft hasn’t earned

The short version is this: In its current form, Recall takes screenshots and uses OCR to grab the information on your screen; it then writes the contents of windows plus records of different user interactions in a locally stored SQLite database to track your activity. Data is stored on a per-app basis, presumably to make it easier for Microsoft’s app-exclusion feature to work. Beaumont says “several days” of data amounted to a database around 90KB in size. In our usage, screenshots taken by Recall on a PC with a 2560×1440 screen come in at 500KB or 600KB apiece (Recall saves screenshots at your PC’s native resolution, minus the taskbar area).
Recall works locally thanks to Azure AI code that runs on your device, and it works without Internet connectivity and without a Microsoft account. Data is encrypted at rest, sort of, at least insofar as your entire drive is generally encrypted when your PC is either signed into a Microsoft account or has Bitlocker turned on. But in its current form, Beaumont says Recall has “gaps you can drive a plane through” that make it trivially easy to grab and scan through a user’s Recall database if you either (1) have local access to the machine and can log into any account (not just the account of the user whose database you’re trying to see), or (2) are using a PC infected with some kind of info-stealer virus that can quickly transfer the SQLite database to another system.↫ Andrew Cunningham at Ars Technica
It really does seem Recall is kind of a mess in the security department, and it has a certain rushed quality about it. All the screenshots are saved in an AppData folder, and data pulled from those screenshots is stored in a local SQLite database that happens to be entirely unencrypted. TotalRecall, a tool developed by Alexander Hagenah, will neatly pull the data from Recall for you without any hassle or issues.
This truly is a security nightmare. Aside from all the obvious issues this presents, such as making it even easier for law enforcement to gain access to pretty much everything you do online, something especially troubling for minorities or in countries with less-than-stellar police departments, Recall also presents a whole host of other problems. Imagine being in an abusive relationship, and the abusive partner demanding Recall be left on at all times to exert even more control. Imagine an unscrupulous employee abusing Recall to steal sensitive information from a company for a competitor. Imagine living in some backwards part of a country with controlling religious parents, and you happen to be gay. The problems here are endless.
The fact you can turn Recall off doesn’t mean much, since in the above examples, turning it off is not an option since there are controlling people involved who will demand you keep it on. Browser history and other forms of history in your computer exist as well, of course, but they’re not always as easy to parse, they’re easier to manipulate, sanitise, and temporarily hide. Recall just combines all of this and puts a neat little bow on it, ready to be abused by anyone with bad intentions.
Recall is ill-conceived, badly implemented, and a solution looking for a problem, that in an of itself creates tons of other problems. I hope Microsoft reconsiders, but in a world where “AI” makes investors go nuts, I doubt we’ll see a sudden sense of clarity coming out of Redmond.
Recall actually makes a lot of sense, and yes, the technology would be really useful.
However, I agree that, Microsoft has not demonstrated they would be the best stewards of users sensitive information. Especially something that amounts to a screen recorder and keylogger.
I will be honest, I would trust (the old) Google with this. And there are maybe a few more companies.
I wouldn’t trust any of them. Google is just as bad as MS, even Apple can’t properly delete files that have been deleted from the cloud. There is no good outcome from this, and they don’t need it to make search work properly. they could just fix the search.
I thought the deleted photos bug turned out to be a nothing sandwich. We all know that most stuff that gets ‘deleted’ isn’t actually erased, just it’s entry in the disk directory gets deleted and the original data can sit there until is written over at some random time. That’s why there are so many options around to securely delete stuff. It’s also why the cops can so often get convictions based on retrieving data that felons thought they had deleted.
Strossen,
Got a link? What news did you hear about this?
It’s true that an unlinked file doesn’t get overwritten on normal file systems. And it is additionally true that someone can scan the empty space. However it is not normal for files to return from the dead on their own regardless of if their contents had been overwritten. Assuming the claims were true and Apple icloud did this, then IMHO people are right to be concerned. Not only is it a bug, but it brings up series questions about apple’s document storage practices too.
Edit: t’s true that an unlinked file doesn’t immediately get overwritten on normal file systems.
I think I mentioned old Google.
Disagree strongly. I can’t think of legit usage of Recall. It will suck resources and provide little of value, in addition to the numerous security issues. Its a gee whiz feature in search of an actual use case that someone might have. A feature that manages to be less useful than VR goggles.
Bill Shooter of Bul,
Needs change over time.
Back in the day, my stuff was on HDDs measured in hundreds of MBs, and a box of diskettes. I knew where everything was, for the rest, dir /s was more than enough.
Later on we had gigabytes of data, and tools like Google Desktop Search and similar became necessary. So that we could look up “tax returns 2010” (today they are pretty much standard on all operating systems).
Today, the data is not only much larger, it is “ephemeral”, not even stored locally. The queries would then be “where did I see that nice backyard pool design schematics?” or “what was the meme about failing robot”, which requires recording and understanding everything that I see.
Even if we don’t realize it, we actually need such tools today.
(Again, Microsoft?)
“””Recall actually makes a lot of sense, and yes, the technology would be really useful.
Sukru useful for who is the question. Lets find software that not AI with the same kind of feature set.
https://networklookout.com/
Supervise staff activity by watching and recording live computer screens, web browsing history, applications use, keystrokes pressed…
https://networklookout.com/keystroke-logger.htm
Yes these parties are smart enough to be file encrypting.
I would say this is staff supervision software with AI feature put on top with the hope of getting the user hooked on the AI feature so they don’t turn the supervision off. Yes this explains why administrator can access all users collected data. Processing the images down into sqlite makes the data more compact to send to central location in a business for processing.
Staff supervision software does get legally questionable if you put it on a personal computer. Staff supervision software data leaks in the past have made attacks into businesses worse kind for in face reasons like recorded usernames and passwords so allowing attacker to access more resources. Yes staff supervision software is double sided sword not something you should be enabling by default even if it correctly designed.
Yes recall is just a staff supervision software with fancy bit of Ai and missing the auto transfer to central business server. Current design it would not be hard at all to implement the auto transfer to central business server. Something I have seen no one check what happens with roaming profile with Recall. Is Recall data stored where if you are using a roaming profile it will transfer to the Windows server storing your roaming profile. Recall could be nothing more than a poorly implement staff supervision software with just a little bit of AI feature to the user to attempt to hide what it is and use of NPU processor to make the OCR bit not be system crippling. There have been other staff supervision software that have OCR screen before these end up out of use because of costing too much system performance.
Yes if having a roaming profile results in Recall data automatically being transferred to central server without encryption this is nothing more than staff monitoring software with poor security being attempted to be dressed up as something user useful.
oiaohm,
Thanks for the link, and I am sure these people have pretty good security standards.
However it is for an entirely different purpose, as you mentioned, employee monitoring.
Something like “recall” is more for semantic understanding of what you do (which really requires modern ML models / AI), and being able to give you personalized answers about the things you saw in the past.
Specifically,
Instead of “what was I doing 9pm yesterday”?
It would answer “what was the recipe that I saw last week for butterscotch cookies that looked like fancy animals”?
In other words a modern, really useful assistant.
This is a direct link to the Kevin Beaumont analysis – worth a read. A shit show.
https://doublepulsar.com/recall-stealing-everything-youve-ever-typed-or-viewed-on-your-own-windows-pc-is-now-possible-da3e12e9465e
Like the Google’s shredding of search by insisting on rebuilding it around AI it’s about tech companies panicking because of the speed of the developments in AI and floundering around trying to win the race. I very interested in what Apple announces on Monday and to see whether they have resisted the temptation to throw all good judgement and common sense caution out of the window like everybody else.
Yes exactly. I don’t like Apple but am interested to see what they do. Microsoft and Google are losing the plot.
It’s like when Microsoft got terrified of the iPad and ruined Windows with Windows 8. Nobody asked for that and nobody wanted it.
Paradroid,
Windows 8 (metro) may not have been as bad as a dedicated tablet OS. It sure sucked on the desktop though.
The interplay with the “legacy desktop” was so bad that it’s inconceivable that Microsoft’s own designers didn’t know it was a turd internally. I suspect those awful interactions were settled on because of an executive decision to eventually kill off legacy apps while forcing new apps to rely on microsoft’s metro walled garden. Obviously neither users nor developers bought into this (thankfully), but just imagine where we would be at if microsoft had succeeded… windows would be locked down like IOS (or windows 10s) and if you wanted to keep using the legacy desktop you might have to buy a pro or enterprise edition to unlock it.
Alfman,
They “wanted to eat their cake and have it too”.
It is obvious they wanted to also support portable machines. But they did this at the expense of well established desktops. They were not ready, and pushed too early, and too prematurely.
Hopefully they learned their lesson, and gave us the excellent Windows 10, which is the last ever Windows version.
(Okay found the reference, they never officially said it was the last windows: https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/all/what-happened-to-the-last-version-of-windows/e969d870-5013-484f-8476-6ea5d0446182)
Isn’t it interesting that we’ve been strongarmed into signing in with a Microsoft account for years, because it was supposedly essential to make our experience better. Yet this data-slurping so-called AI nightmare is not gated behind a Microsoft account.