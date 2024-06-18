Adobe’s hidden cancellation fee is unlawful, FTC suit says

To lock subscribers into recurring monthly payments, Adobe would typically pre-select by default its most popular “annual paid monthly” plan, the FTC alleged. That subscription option locked users into an annual plan despite paying month to month. If they canceled after a two-week period, they’d owe Adobe an early termination fee (ETF) that costs 50 percent of their remaining annual subscription. The “material terms” of this fee are hidden during enrollment, the FTC claimed, only appearing in “disclosures that are designed to go unnoticed and that most consumers never see.”↫ Ashley Belanger at Ars Technica
There’s a sucker for every corporation, but I highly doubt there’s anyone out there who would consider this a fair business practice. This is so obviously designed to hide costs during sign-up, and then unveil them when the user considers quitting. If this is deemed legal or allowed, you can expect everyone to jump on this bandwagon to scam users out of their money.
It goes further than this, though. According to the FTC, Adobe knew this practice was shady, but continued it anyway because altering it would negatively affect the bottom line. The FTC is actually targeting two Adobe executives directly, which is always nice to hear – it’s usually management that pushes such illegal practices through, leaving the lower ranks little choice but to comply or lose their job.
Stuff like this is exactly why confidence in the major technology companies is at an all-time low.
More oppressing issue here is if you need such tools you can’t really afford to cancel the subscription, like ever. And it doesn’t really matter if the confidence in major technology companies is at an all-time low ATM, or not. Regardless of it you simply can not afford to cancel the subscription.
Geck,
Yes, I can attest to that. However if you are a professional or even a hobbyist photographer at $200 per year subscription would be lowest of your costs, maybe except cleaning supplies.
They know their target market very well.
Thom Holwerda,
Adobe Creative Cloud was always designed for anti-consumer intentions, but somehow adobe managed to take forced subscription payments to a new level.
No kidding. Isn’t it telling that what might be most surprising about this story is that the FTC actually did something about it. Good! We need regulators putting an end to these kinds of abusive businesses practices everywhere. The power imbalance between consumers and corporations is badly out of wack and years of tech consolidation have deprived us of free market competition which leaves many consumers feeling trapped. And of course it doesn’t help that many consumers don’t see how their own consumer choices and behaviors in the past are connected to the creation of corporate monsters in the future after it’s too late to do anything about it.
Alfman,
Adobe convinced people, like me, to buy into their subscription, because basically they have no competition at all.
I repeat this often, but in photography, Photoshop and Lightroom are in a different class than say Corel, Gimp, Affinity, or RawTherapee.
(In other areas like NLE, there are good, even free alternatives like DaVinci Resolve)
That is why Broadcom will unfortunately get away with forcing vmware as a subscription as well. These are mature but niche enough markets to make competition unprofitable for newcomers, and consumers getting a good product leads to only having them complain about price.
The only way Adobe will be pushed aside is having an entirely new market. And here comes the AI based photo editing tools.
Like how Digital Cameras, which Kodak invented themselves, pushed Kodak out entirely along with the film camera market itself, AI tools becoming good enough would be sufficient to replace Adobe for most users.
Just like Acrobat being replaced by online tools like Docusign or Xodo.
sukru,
Now that customers are contractually locked into subscriptions and they have no software to fall back on, it’s far harder for them to resist. But, if the consumers who originally complained about adobe subscriptions had collectively declined to pay for them when they still had the chance, then adobe would have lost their game of chicken. And there’s no doubt whatsoever adobe would have gone back to the software sale model.
Our behavior as consumers could make a difference if we could behave rationally and wisely before bad changes get normalized. But we’re not organized whatsoever and corporations have become proficient at manipulating us into acting in ways that harm our own self interests, and that’s why we’re here today 🙁