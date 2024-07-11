Palestinians say Microsoft unfairly closing their accounts

Palestinians living abroad have accused Microsoft of closing their email accounts without warning – cutting them off from crucial online services.
They say it has left them unable to access bank accounts and job offers – and stopped them using Skype, which Microsoft owns, to contact relatives in war-torn Gaza.
Microsoft says they violated its terms of service – a claim they dispute.↫ Mohamed Shalaby and Joe Tidy at the BBC
Checking up on your family members to see if they survived another day of an ongoing genocide doesn’t seem like something that should be violating any terms of any services, but that’s just me.
Oh, what’s your definition of genocide and who’s committing it? How would you act if your close relative had been kidnapped and held hostage in a dark tunnel without Red Cross access for nine months? Just keep having parties at home?
Rubuntu,
Ok, but if you look at which regime has caused more death and suffering by the numbers, you cannot really make the case that it’s only the Palestinians. As a pacifist, I hate using one violent atrocity to justify more heartbreaking atrocities. This attitude only creates a perpetual cycle of human suffering. Catching those responsible is one thing, but the indiscriminate attacks, bombings, famine are creating new generations of victims who had no responsibility for the Oct attack.
I feel for all the victims in this damn conflict. I worry that this may be too divisive an issue for osnews. There is too much “your either with us or your against us” bullshit and it risks breaking down community relationships and good will. I don’t want that to happen here.
The context around this is everything. Were the family members they were emailing and skyping members of Hamas, for example. An organisation that’s classified as a terrorist one.
Were the services being used to fund members of Hamas? Skype, for example, has a send money function.
Each of these would be legitimate reasons to shut an account. But we have None of that information to make an informed assessment.
We are all dependant on cloud based services now, it’s alarming. I could sit here and rant about MS shutting Skype somewhere, busy punching some code using AI tools that are probably 100% dependant on Google, all the while asking my associates for advice through Meta. In the background Youtube is keeping me up to date on it’s versions of what is important.
Picking one to complain about is at best arbitrary, at worst negligent!