Fusion OS: writing an OS in Nim

I decided to document my journey of writing an OS in Nim. Why Nim? It’s one of the few languages that allow low-level systems programming with deterministic memory management (garbage collector is optional) with destructors and move semantics. It’s also statically typed, which provides greater type safety. It also supports inline assembly, which is a must for OS development. Other options include C, C++, Rust, and Zig. They’re great languages, but I chose Nim for its simplicity, elegance, and performance.↫ Fusion OS documentation website
I love it when a hobby operating system project not only uses a less common programming language, but the author also details the entire development process in great detail. It’s not a UNIX-like, and the goals are a single 64 bit address space, capability-based security model, and a lot more. It’s targeting UEFI machines, and the code is, of course, open source and available on GitHub.
It reminds me a bit of Singularity OS.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Singularity_%28operating_system%29
I’d like to ask the author if this goes as far as singularity does in terms of providing memory isolation through strictly enforced static typing and language features rather rather than segments/page tables.
If so that’s awesome. I feel this model is underutilized. I discussed it at length with Neolander here on osnews so long ago 🙂
This sounds more like a less ambitiout version of serenityos or V2. V2 is fairly sucessful and used in millions of devices toda. Designed by the university of Utrech in the netherlands. And no there is no gui afaik to V2. As little as i know about the system, i have ran it on my pentium 2 in 1999, perhaps Thom could enlighten us what “van opnieuw” 2 means. is it some pun? i do not get it.