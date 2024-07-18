Linux patch to disable Snapdragon X Elite GPU by default

Not too long ago it seemed like Linux support for the new ARM laptops running the Snapdragon X Pro and Elite processors was going to be pretty good – Qualcomm seemed to really be stepping up its game, and detailed in a blog post exactly what they were doing to make Linux a first-tier operating system on their new, fancy laptop chips. Now that the devices are in people’s hand, though, it seems all is not so rosy in this new Qualcomm garden.

A recent Linux kernel DeviceTree patch outright disables the GPU on the Snapdragon X Elite, and the issue is, as usual, vendor nonsense, as it needs something called a ZAP shader to be useful.

The ZAP shader is needed as by default the GPU will power on in a specialized “secure” mode and needs to be zapped out of it. With OEM key signing of the GPU ZAP shader it sounds like the Snapdragon X laptop GPU support will be even messier than typically encountered for laptop graphics. ↫ Michael Larabel

This is exactly the kind of nonsense you don’t want to be dealing with, whether you’re a user, developer, or OEM, so I hope this gets sorted out sooner rather than later. Qualcomm’s commitments and blog posts about ensuring Linux is a first-tier platform are meaningless if the company can’t even get the GPU to work properly. These enablement problems should’ve been handled well before the devices entered circulation, so this is very disheartening to see.

So, for now, hold off on X Elite laptops if you’re a Linux user.