Qualcomm details Linux on Snapdragon X Elite, and it’s looking surprisingly good

With Qualcomm and Microsoft about to flood the market with devices using the new Snapdragon X Elite, those of us who don’t want to use Windows felt a bit uneasy – what’s Linux support going to look like for this new generation of ARM devices? Well, it seems Qualcomm’s been busy, and they’ve published a blog post detailing their work on Linux support for the X Elite.
It’s been our priority not only to support Linux on our premium-tier SoCs, but to support it pronto. In fact, within one or two days of publicly announcing each generation of Snapdragon 8, we’ve posted the initial patchset for Linux kernel support. Snapdragon X Elite was no exception: we announced on October 23 of last year and posted the patchset the next day. That was the result of a lot of pre-announcement work to get everything up and running on Linux and Debian.↫ Qualcomm’s developer blog
In the blog post, the company details exactly which X Elite features have already been merged into mainline with Linux 6.8 and 6.9, as well as which features will be merged into mainline in Linux 6.10 and 6.11, and to be quite frank – it’s looking really solid, especially considering this is Qualcomm we’re talking about. Over the coming six months, they’re going to focus on getting end-to-end hardware video decoding working, including in Firefox and Chrome, as well as various CPU and GPU optimisations, adding the required firmware to the linux-firmware package, and providing access to easy installers.
All in all, it’s looking like the X Elite will be exceptionally well supported by Linux before the year’s over.
The blog post also details the boot path for Linux on the X Elite, and that, too, is looking good. It’s using a standard UEFI boot process, and supports GRUB and systemd-boot out of the box. Linux boots up using devicetrees, though, and apparently, there’s a known problem with using those that Qualcomm and the community are working on.
We’re working closely with upstream communities on an open problem with the UEFI-based BIOS while booting with devicetrees. The problem is that, when you have more than one devicetree blob (DTB) packed into the firmware package flashed on the device, there is no standard way of selecting a devicetree to pass on to the kernel. OEMs commonly put multiple DTBs into the firmware package so it will support devices with slightly different SKUs, so we’re keen to solve this problem.↫ Qualcomm’s developer blog
I am pleasantly surprised by the openness and straightforwardness Qualcomm is showing the Linux community here, and I really hope this is a sign of how the company will keep supporting its laptop and possibly desktop-oriented SoCs from here on out. It seems like next year we will finally be getting competitive ARM laptops that can run Linux in a fully supported fashion.
Thom Holwerda,
My view is that Microsoft are very well positioned to bring desperately needed standardization to the ARM hardware market. I welcome more UEFI bootable ARM machines….my main concern for years though has been microsoft interfering with competing platforms by imposing mandatory lockouts. I don’t know what the status is today, but it used to be with windows 8 (and 10?) certification requirements on ARM mandated lockouts so that other operating systems would not be able to boot without breaking secure boot. BTW if anyone has information about these restrictions for windows going forward, please send links!
If true that qualcomm are genuinely committed to getting linux working, this is excellent news!!! We in the linux community need to send a strong message to broadcom that if they don’t follow suit they can go rot in hell now that we have official support from qualcomm.
I’ve only taken everything at face value here, hopefully I wasn’t counting eggs before they hatched. But after so many years of being ignored by the manufacturers, it would be so good if things are actually turning around for official linux support.
Windows on ARM has failed multiple times and that is because the only reason to use Windows is to run your legacy Windows applications.
If Qualcomm wants to go up against Apple, they need an application ecosystem out of the gate. If we are talking ARM,, Linux leads Microsoft for once when it comes to applications.
If you want to build a market for chips in the cloud, you also want to have a “native” environment for developers. That is OCI containers on Linux.
Beyond laptops, all this talk of MIPI makes me think they are targeting embedded and industrial use cases as well. In that space, Linux is King of the Hill.
For a new platform like this, it is developers, developers, developers. Making sure you have first class Linux support is going to be important.
I am not surprised for ARM manufacturers recognizing the key to their success is top notch Linux support. As lets face it Windows can never succeed in popularizing ARM in general consumer devices sector. It’s Linux that has already done that in the past, on where basically majority of the consumer ARM devices we use run on Linux. The same logic will apply for this new chips. If companies will use them in their devices, Linux is what will likely run them.