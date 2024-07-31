AI causing burnout, lower productivity

Is machine learning, also known as “artificial intelligence”, really aiding workers and increasing productivity? A study by Upwork – which, as Baldur Bjarnason so helpfully points out, sells AI solutions and hence did not promote this study on its blog as it does with its other studies – reveals that this might not actually be the case.
Nearly half (47%) of workers using AI say they have no idea how to achieve the productivity gains their employers expect. Over three in four (77%) say AI tools have decreased their productivity and added to their workload in at least one way. For example, survey respondents reported that they’re spending more time reviewing or moderating AI-generated content (39%), invest more time learning to use these tools (23%), and are now being asked to do more work (21%). Forty percent of employees feel their company is asking too much of them when it comes to AI.↫ Upwork research
This shouldn’t come as a surprise. We’re in a massive hype cycle when it comes to machine learning, and we’re being told it’s going to revolutionise work and lead to massive productivity gains. In practice, however, it seems these tools just can’t measure up to the hyped promises, and in fact is making people do less and work slower. There’s countless stories of managers being told by upper management to shove machine learning into everything, from products to employee workflows, whether it makes any sense to do so or not. I know from experience as a translator that machine learning can greatly improve my productivity, but the fact that there are certain types of tasks that benefit from ML, doesn’t mean every job suddenly thrives with it.
I’m definitely starting to see some cracks in the hype cycle, and this study highlights a major one. I hope we can all come down to earth again, and really take a careful look at where ML makes sense and where it does not, instead of giving every worker a ChatGPT account and blanket demanding massive productivity gains that in no way match the reality on the office floor.
And of course, despite demanding massive productivity increases, it’s not like workers are getting an equivalent increase in salary. We’ve seen massive productivity increases for decades now, while paychecks have not followed suit at all, and many people can actually buy less with their salary today than their parents could decades ago. Demands imposed by managers by introducing AI is only going to make this discrepancy even worse.
I just had to register to make a comment on this
I have used chatai googles and m$ AI bots.
First of all one has to be extremly specific when asking for something, because the ai’s assume a lot without asking for input.
And for programming assist i wouldnt trust it at all without extensive testing, tried it many times just for curiosity to assist
in simple script making with bash like a 20-50 rows of code nothinh advanced my imho, Thats when i realized one has to be
extremly specific in asking sometimes it doesnt help at all, the ai assumes a lot without asing for extra input. It might know the language but it doesnt comprehend english langauge nd how its used,
If this is used proffesionaly if would give headaches more often than not
i tried it for some simple research and even if given direct orders it doesnt listen to them and still yapps about it.
if asking a question about linux and ex. virtualbox it will answer with windows included even if told speicificly to only
include linux
One cant save preserve settings told to it,
Would i recommend to use it professionally NO WAY, since has to recheck what was said if true or not, if it was for software development i would test rigorously first to if it works as wanted.
Am i impressed by AI no “insert swearword here” way
Thom Holwerda,
I feel more aligned with your view here than on previous articles about AI.
There’s so much hype painting a completely false reality, but when you when you get down to the nitty gritty everything is really a lot more nuanced. AI productivity makes some tasks redundant but others less so. Most of the time I don’t see AI as wholly replacing employees, but rather being a productivity multiplier such that perhaps fewer employees are needed. Executives who buy into the hype may feel tempted to blanket AI across their workforce to be used as new miracle workers on day 1, but they have unrealistic expectations are too high. AI will keep getting better, but in most cases it still needs to be trained to do specific jobs proficiently. This takes time & money. IMHO AI will cause massive employee disruption in the long run, but it’s not a sudden transition. Despite this, specialized AIs will be trained to replace to replace employees doing specific tasks and I think that will cost far less than employees long term. However for employers who just wanted to use off the shelf AI to use on day 1…well today’s AI just isn’t at that point.