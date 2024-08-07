Chrome will let you shop with “AI”

When you’re shopping online, you’ll likely find yourself jumping between multiple tabs to read reviews and research prices. It can be cumbersome doing all that back and forth tab switching, and online comparison is something we hear users want help with. In the next few weeks, starting in the U.S., Chrome will introduce Tab compare, a new feature that presents an AI-generated overview of products from across multiple tabs, all in one place.
Imagine you’re looking for a new Bluetooth portable speaker for an upcoming trip, but the product details and reviews are spread across different pages and websites. Soon, Chrome will offer to generate a comparison table by showing a suggestion next to your tabs. By bringing all the essential details — product specs, features, price, ratings — into one tab, you’ll be able to easily compare and make an informed decision without the endless tab switching.↫ Parisa Tabriz
Is this really what people want from their browser, or am I just completely out of touch? I’m not at all convinced the latter isn’t the case, but this just seems like a filler feature. Is this really what all the AI hype is about? Is this kind of nonsense the end game we’re killing the planet even harder for?
It’s all about the shareholders. Hype drives up stock prices. The game is to inflate the stock prices as much as possible so the big investors can cash out at the last minute, leaving everyone else in the lurch when the bubble implodes. The whole thing is a scam floating on econoreligious fairy dust, completely disconnected from the reality of what consumers want.
That’s not to say machine learning has no use cases (hell, I would benefit from some of them). But stuffing “AI” into everything is just economic shell games. The hype itself is the product, not the machine learning.
I absolutely don’t want my browser offering anything. This should clearly be an extension.
With that out of the way, I am extremely curious to know if you (Thom) ever actually used AI. For example, did you give Claude a go? I’m asking because your takes make me think like you haven’t. BTW, it’s a genuine question, I’m not trying to be mean.
drstorm,
+1
Features like this should be done as extensions. It’s not integral to browser functionality. The browser core should focus on being lean.
I would like to see a hands on AI series. I think it could be popular but Thom might feel like he’s giving into something he objects to.
I love AI as a field of research and technology. To use it to help us buy more of what we dont need to enrich people who dont need it seems a waste of energy. But its just me, i am pro humans.
I’ll be a contrarian…this could be a fantastic use of AI! Going through dozens of tabs pulling out specs, reading hundreds of reviews and compiling spreadsheets is exactly the sort of thing I’d love to have an AI assistant for. It’s one of several great applications and I would be all over this if it were independent, open source, and the AI ran on my own machines. Unfortunately therein lies a huge problem: this is neither the open source nor independent AI future I wanted.
It’s totally irresponsible for society to have monopolistic corporations in positions of such power over users. Vendor locked AI can exacerbate this. My interest in AI is sharply shaped by where it runs and who controls it. It sets a very dangerous precedent for browsers to send so much information to a company like google. Moreover there are significant questions over AI being programmed with ulterior objectives. Google being an advertising company makes this threat particularly concerning. Just as google adjusts search results to increase their own profits, who’s to say google won’t do the same with AI? Even if it doesn’t start out that way, they can get us hooked and then compromise it.
There’s no doubt people will want this, myself included, because it is a huge time saver….but I have serious concerns over control and integrity. I want to have AI that’s aligned to FOSS ideals, but is this just wishful thinking?