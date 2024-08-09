COSMIC alpha released

After two year of development, System76 has released the very first alpha of COSMIC, their new Rust-based desktop environment for Linux. This is an alpha release, so they make it clear there’s going to be bugs and that there’s a ton of missing features at this point.
As a whole, COSMIC is a comprehensive operating system GUI (graphical user interface) environment that features advanced functionality and a responsive design. Its modular architecture is specifically designed to facilitate the creation of unique, branded user experiences with ease.↫ System76 website
Don’t read too much into “branded experience” here – it just means other Linux distributions can easily use their colours, branding, and panel configurations. The settings application is also entirely modular, so distributors can easily add additional panels, and replace things like the update panel with one that fits their package management system of choice. COSMIC also supports extensive theming, and if you’re wondering – yes, all of these are answers to the very reason COSMIC was made in the first place: GNOME’s restrictiveness.
There’s not much else to say here yet, since it’s an alpha release, but if you want to give it a go, the announcement post contains links to instructions for a variety of Linux distributions. COSMIC is also slowly making its way into Redox, the Rust-based operating system led by Jeremy Soller, a System76 employee.
I don’t mind any competition especially as I do not agree with all of Gnome’s decisions.
However, from the screen shots I do not see any USP or advantage and especially I miss a very traditional Left Side Vertical Panel. Without that I would stick with XFCE + Gnome Components + “Adwaida without Adwaida” and “Tokyo At Night GTK Theme” (no rounding corners) forever.
There’s one really big difference: Cosmic applications have consistent in-application menubars (File/Edit/View).
In Gnome, every application has its own set of menus, or none at all, and in each case they are identified by an unlabeled symbolic icon that can apparently be located anyplace in the headerbar — depending on whether the application houses tabs in the headerbar, like Gnome-software or System Monitor do. There is also no clear logic that describes why e.g. a location bar would be in the headerbar (as it is in Nautilus) or in a toolbar (as it is in File Roller).
And so Gnome applications have:
(a) very few menus, options, or tools which are also
(b) disorganized and therefore difficult to discover.
Addressing that issue alone would be huge.
Actually a strong argument, you are right. Thank you!
Finding commands in Nautilus alone is a night mare.
> yes, all of these are answers to the very reason COSMIC was made in the first place: GNOME’s restrictiveness.
We will see! Because you also need content creators for all this flexibility.
There are currently maybe 4 people creating really high quality themes. Actual count is closer to 2 only.
Same people provide the KDE themes and there is not 1 single added/different KDE theme which was not available on Gnome (please proof me wrong). So who is going to build all those actually usable and high quality themes?
Mark my words: this thing won’t go very far.
Perhaps this is a trojan horse to allow Redox to infiltrate the Linux scene? Graphical shells for linux are a dime-a-dozen, but the possibility that this might be an elaborate scheme to destroy Linux from the inside makes COSMIC more interesting than most.
As for whether Redox, despite claiming all sorts of inspiration ranging from Plan 9 to Minix, is more than simply another Unix but written in Rust, is a whole other debate.
system76 would almost certainly go under before any of that happens.
Huh? Redox is trying to infiltrate Linux from the inside? WTF? Redox has nothing to do with Linux as it does not use the Linux kernel or even have a monolithic type kernel.
You uncovered System76’s 15 year plan to have one employee (in his free time) unseat Linux. #facepalm
Great to have more choice. It’s been a few years since we got a new major desktop environment.
Pop!_OS has been great for my wife’s computer even if it’s not for me. I hope that the resources are there and this does not become the next elementary os.
So, ran it as a test on my Lenovo X131E which is a relatively slow chromebook… results were.
b43 firmware was missing out of the box and I had to add it after that it was found.
Realtek HDA audio doesn’t work even though Linux itself does support this laptop (at least it did on Gentoo a few years ago). It appears I only have HDMI audio on Pop OS and I have not spent the braincells yet to figure out why it doesn’t show up properly. I did check the system with puavcontrol and coppwr.
Those are what I’d call major showstopper bugs for any non technical users which seems to be thier aim.
Now onto the UI… it seems a bit slower than expected but not slower than other modern alternatives I have seen I am sure its fast on modern hardware, but its very slow and laggy on old hardware.
The UI frankly still sucks… it has barely any of the ingrained muscle memory from conventional non mobile desktops. It’s very much still gnomeish (aka shitty). The tiling mode is not bad but also not good, EG window’s tiling mode these day via powertoys is actually better… why can I not have a running app list like every sane desktop has had for the last 20 years instead of getting a app launch dock. Why can I not have a regular menu… instead of a command launcher only. etc. etc… lots to do for them here before I can call this usable.
And I say all of that while keeping in mind that it is alpha and lots of stuff is understandably missing. Like hidden wifi networks but you can add them via nmcli/nmtui.
Also the have comitted the mortal sin of creating yet another toolkit… but if it becomes the dominant one I am ok with that. Especially if gnome just goes away slowly.
All in all despite the negative commentary I am making here I do find it interesting and a positive development in the landscape and hope they can take the criticism to heart so it can become software normal people can use out of the box.
The firmware and audio issues you flag are to do with the OS. I guess they are offering a PopOS alpha here as well but that was not really what is being showcased. PopOS must work better than that generally as I often see it promoted as an easy install to new users. On the OS front though, System76 is clearly “targeting” people that buy their hardware. I am quite confident that hardware will be well supported when any new users give it a go.
I am much more interested in COSMIC and it looks to be maturing nicely. I have built it before from the Arch repos ( AUR ) before but I could not find it this time. Perhaps somebody is building a binary so that it does not have to be built from source. That would be great.