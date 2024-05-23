Cortile: auto-tiling manager that runs on top of your current window manager for X11

Linux auto tiling manager with hot corner support for Openbox, Fluxbox, IceWM, Xfwm, KWin, Marco, Muffin, Mutter and other EWMH compliant window managers using the X11 window system. Therefore, this project provides dynamic tiling for XFCE, LXDE, LXQt, KDE and GNOME (Mate, Deepin, Cinnamon, Budgie) based desktop environments.
Simply keep your current window manager and install cortile on top of it. Once enabled, the tiling manager will handle resizing and positioning of existing and new windows.↫ Cortile GitHub page
I’ve always been mildly interested in trying out a proper tiling window manager – of which are millions – but installing and setting up an entirely new environment always felt a bit like overkill for something I’m just curious about instead of actually intending to use it permanently. This seems like a great solution to this issue.
IDK, its X11 which is a dead end and insecure. Its probably better to just install multiple DE’s to try them out. I was using sway pretty heavily for a bit. My config was corrupted and not backed up ( bad job former me) and I wasn’t able to remember how to reconfigure it the way I wanted to, and got frustrated by the lack of some creature comforts that gnome had (like setting up a printer in a sane way). I might try it again now that I’m all on large single monitors again.
I keep basically every Fedora version and spin in a vm and use virt-manager to keep up on the different desktop environments and window managers. Performance is excellent. All of them are easily setup using my ansible workstation setup script and files synced via nextcloud. Firefox allows me to access tabs from all my other devices. This makes it really easy for me to work from whatever desktop environment or window manager I want, whenever I want.
This would be interesting if it were not X11. With even Ubuntu going Wayland by default on NVIDIA ( well, on everything now ), we are in the end-game for the X11 / Wayland saga.
https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2024/05/ubuntu-24-10-wayland-nvidia
The batch of fall releases ( like Ubuntu 24.10 ) will finally resolve the issues between NVIDIA and Wayland. It would not surprise me if the big distros started to remove X11 altogether in the next release after that.