US judge says he’ll ‘tear the barriers down’ on Google’s app store monopoly

Last week wasn’t the first time Google was declared a monopoly – eight months ago, in the Epic vs. Google case, Google’s control over the Play Store was also declared monopolistic. The judge, Google, and Epic have been arguing ever since over possible remedies, and in two weeks’ time, we’ll know what the judge is going to demand of Google.
Eight months after a federal jury unanimously decided that Google’s Android app store is an illegal monopoly in Epic v. Google, Donato held his final hearing on remedies today. While we don’t yet know what will happen, he repeatedly shut down any suggestion that Google shouldn’t have to open up its store to rival stores, that it’d be too much work or cost too much, or that the proposed remedies go too far.
“We’re going to tear the barriers down, it’s just the way it’s going to happen,” said Donato. “The world that exists today is the product of monopolistic conduct. That world is changing.” Donato will issue his final ruling in a little over two weeks.↫ Sean Hollister at The Verge
I was a bit confused by what “opening up” the Play Store really meant, since Android is already quite friendly to installing whatever other applications and application stores you want, but what they’re talking about here is allowing rival application stores inside the Play Store. This way, instead of downloading, say, the F-Droid APK from the web and installing it, you could just install the F-Droid application store straight from within the Play Store.
Epic wants the judge to take it a step further and force Google to also give rival application stores access to every Play Store application, allowing them to take ownership of said applications, I guess? I’m not entirely sure how that would work, considering I doubt there’d be much overlap between the offerings of the various stores. The prospect of micromanaging where every application gets its updates from seems like a lot of busywork, but at the same time, it’s the kind of fine-grained control power users would really enjoy. A point of contention is whether or not Google would have to perform human review on every application store and their applications inside the Play Store, and even if Google should have any form of control at all.
What’s interesting about all these court cases in the United States is how closely the arguments and proposed remedies align with the European Digital Markets Act. Where the EU made a set of pretty clear and straightforward rules for megacorporations to follow, thereby creating a level playing field for all of them, the US seems to want to endlessly take each offending company to court, which feels quite messy, time-consuming, and arbitrary, especially when medieval nonsense like jury trials are involved. This is probably a result of the US using common law, whereas the EU uses civil (Napoleonic) law, but it’s interesting nonetheless.
IMHO this legislation should come in package and be applicable for both Google and Apple. But i guess one at a time works too. Can’t really see on how on the long run Apple could avoid the same laws.
>result of the US using civil law, whereas the EU uses civil (Napoleonic) law, but it’s interesting nonetheless.
You mean “common law” for the US
Fixing the duopoly is tough, not merely because the companies are so powerful, but also because the duopoly has shaped market practices and consumer behaviors. Those behaviors are very hard to change.
Obviously we need to start by addressing the practice of banning owners from going elsewhere. Owner bans need to stop. Google have been less guilty of this than apple, although chromebooks could improve:
https://www.howtogeek.com/752759/how-to-sideload-apks-on-a-chromebook-without-developer-mode/
Other issues are more complex because google isn’t the one directly forcing us into google’s app store. It tends to be the bank, employers, library, ridesharing, governments, etc who force us to go to apple & google for the apps needed to use mobile services. If I want to use their services on my phone, I have no choice in the mater since they don’t provide the software elsewhere. I can try to sideload their apps from elsewhere but the experience is frustrating beyond the point that normal users would tolerate.
This clearly harms competition, but as a legal matter how do you fix it when the software involved belongs to 3rd parties and those 3rd parties link to apple & google exclusively to download their software? As a lineageos user, I regularly face face this problem. Fdroid works great, but I’ve been forced to get a second phone with google services just to log in to work. Consumers are so helplessly dependent on the duopoly that even assuming a court wants to fix it, it’s just hard to find a path that frees us from the duopoly.
Google like Apple takes a chunk of money for those apps in the store ? If so, this would be a way to create other stores, which take a smaller share.
Lennie,
They could go all out inception with app stores. Everyone up the chain gets a cut. There won’t be much left for app developers, but who cares since they’re just a means to an end anyway.
(I joke, but
Oops. I was going to say this is the way some businesses actually work. You buy on amazon from some brand. But the brand only exists on paper with no inventory or logistics. That needs to go to a brick and mortar company that owns a warehouse, but the products aren’t theirs, they need to be sourced from some other OEM sources. Ultimately it all goes back to china and all our companies are layered like an onion.